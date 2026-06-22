Homemade Funfetti Cookies Recipe

Sometimes a plain old chocolate chip cookie just won't do — some days you need a festive splash of color. If you're throwing a party and want something as bright and cheery as a shower of confetti, these homemade funfetti cookies might just be the recipe you're looking for. Funfetti cakes were all the rage in the 90s, and were the first type of cake to use sprinkles in the batter instead of just as decor on top. This spinoff is a creative combination of a classic sugar cookie and birthday cake. We're skipping the boxed mix and using pantry staples to create a thick and chewy cookie that is rich and buttery. The two types of sugar and corn starch give the cookies a tender texture, and the vanilla and almond flavorings give every bite that nostalgic flavor you enjoyed as a kid.

One of my favorite things about these cookies is how fun they are to make. Little hands can help with rolling the dough into round balls and pressing the extra jimmies on top. It makes for a fun activity to fill summer afternoons, and a great excuse to make something sweet the whole family will love.