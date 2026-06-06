Lemon White Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

There are certain cookies that just make sense with a given season. Gingerbread cookies are quintessential for winter, whereas pumpkin spice cookies are fall favorites. For those warmer months, though, we'd make the argument that these lemon white chocolate chip cookies are the ones to keep on standby. "These cookies are perfect for summer — they're the perfect balance of bright and lemony and sweet with white chocolate," recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us. "This is definitely a bakery-style cookie, with crisp edges and chewy centers."

Another big selling point of these summery cookies, aside from their perfectly tart-sweet and citrusy flavor profile, is that they're easy to make (because no one wants to spend their summer afternoons in the kitchen for hours on end). The cookie dough consists mostly of pantry staples, and the only called-for chilling time takes place while the oven preheats — so you don't have to allot hours to make these cookies a reality. As written, this recipe yields pretty standard-sized cookies, but Rosenhouse notes that you could make smaller versions (with bake time reduced slightly) that would be an adorable addition to outdoor gatherings or picnics.