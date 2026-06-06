Lemon White Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

By Katie Rosenhouse  and Tasting Table Staff
Lemon white chocolate chip cookies in bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

There are certain cookies that just make sense with a given season. Gingerbread cookies are quintessential for winter, whereas pumpkin spice cookies are fall favorites. For those warmer months, though, we'd make the argument that these lemon white chocolate chip cookies are the ones to keep on standby. "These cookies are perfect for summer — they're the perfect balance of bright and lemony and sweet with white chocolate," recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us. "This is definitely a bakery-style cookie, with crisp edges and chewy centers."

Another big selling point of these summery cookies, aside from their perfectly tart-sweet and citrusy flavor profile, is that they're easy to make (because no one wants to spend their summer afternoons in the kitchen for hours on end). The cookie dough consists mostly of pantry staples, and the only called-for chilling time takes place while the oven preheats — so you don't have to allot hours to make these cookies a reality. As written, this recipe yields pretty standard-sized cookies, but Rosenhouse notes that you could make smaller versions (with bake time reduced slightly) that would be an adorable addition to outdoor gatherings or picnics.

Gather the ingredients for lemon white chocolate chip cookies

Ingredients for lemon white chocolate chip cookies Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

For the cookies themselves, you'll need unsalted butter, granulated sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, an egg, flour, salt, baking soda, and white chocolate chips. You'll drizzle the baked cookies with a lemony glaze for added sweetness, for which you'll need extra lemon juice and confectioners' sugar.

Step 1: Beat the butter, sugar, and lemon zest

Butter, sugar, and lemon zest in stand mixer bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter, sugar, and lemon zest to combine.

Step 2: Add the egg and lemon juice

Butter and sugar mixture with egg in stand mixer bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Beat in the egg, and ½ tablespoon of lemon juice.

Step 3: Beat in the dry ingredients

Cookie dough in stand mixer bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Add the flour, salt, and baking soda, and beat to combine.

Step 4: Mix in some of the white chocolate chips

Cookie dough in stand mixer bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Gently beat in ½ cup of white chocolate chips.

Step 5: Preheat the oven

Oven preheating to 375 F Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Step 6: Prepare baking sheets

Baking sheet lined with parchment paper Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 7: Portion out the cookies

Cookie dough balls on baking sheet Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Portion 1-ounce (2-tablespoon) sized mounds of dough onto baking sheets, spacing them apart.

Step 8: Chill the cookies

Cookie dough balls on baking sheet Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Chill the dough while the oven preheats.

Step 9: Bake the cookies

Baked cookies on baking sheet Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Bake the cookies for 10-12 minutes until they're lightly golden along the edges but still underbaked in the center.

Step 10: Press extra white chocolate chips into the cookies

Cookies with white chocolate chips pressed on top Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Immediately top them with the remaining white chocolate chips, pressing them lightly to adhere.

Step 11: Set the cookies aside to cool

White chocolate chip cookies on baking sheet Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Set aside to cool.

Step 12: Make the glaze

Spoon drizzling glaze in bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

In the meantime, to prepare the glaze, stir to combine the confectioners' sugar with 2 teaspoons of lemon juice. Stir in the remaining lemon juice, if needed, to achieve a pourable consistency.

Step 13: Glaze and serve the cookies

Glazed white chocolate chip cookies on baking sheet Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Drizzle the glaze over the cookies and serve.

What can I serve with lemon cookies?

Lemon White Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

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With some simple pantry staples you can whip up this elegant, chewy, bakery-quality lemon and white chocolate chip cookie recipe.

Prep Time
35
minutes
Cook Time
10
minutes
servings
16
Cookies
Hand holding lemon white chocolate chip cookie above bowl of cookies
Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice, divided
  • 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ⅔ cup white chocolate chips, divided
  • ½ cup confectioners’ sugar

Directions

  1. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter, sugar, and lemon zest to combine.
  2. Beat in the egg, and ½ tablespoon of lemon juice.
  3. Add the flour, salt, and baking soda, and beat to combine.
  4. Gently beat in ½ cup of white chocolate chips.
  5. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
  6. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
  7. Portion 1-ounce (2-tablespoon) sized mounds of dough onto baking sheets, spacing them apart.
  8. Chill the dough while the oven preheats.
  9. Bake the cookies for 10-12 minutes until they’re lightly golden along the edges but still underbaked in the center.
  10. Immediately top them with the remaining white chocolate chips, pressing them lightly to adhere.
  11. Set aside to cool.
  12. In the meantime, to prepare the glaze, stir to combine the confectioners’ sugar with 2 teaspoons of lemon juice. Stir in the remaining lemon juice, if needed, to achieve a pourable consistency.
  13. Drizzle the glaze over the cookies and serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 208
Total Fat 8.5 g
Saturated Fat 5.1 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 28.4 mg
Total Carbohydrates 31.5 g
Dietary Fiber 0.5 g
Total Sugars 20.5 g
Sodium 125.7 mg
Protein 2.3 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
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What are tips for making the best chewy lemon cookies?

Glazed lemon white chocolate cookies in bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

There are quite a few tips and tricks to keep in mind when making cookies, and for this recipe in particular, butter temperature is important. Rosenhouse's recipe calls for room temperature butter — not butter straight from the fridge and not melted butter. "In the warmer months, leave your butter out on the counter just until you can press in and leave an indent, without it becoming greasy or overly soft," Rosenhouse advises. "This will prevent your cookies from spreading and coming out flat." If you're in a bit of a time crunch and don't have hours to wait for your butter to soften, check out some of the best ways to soften butter in a pinch. 

When it comes time to mix that softened butter with the sugar, make sure you're not overbeating, another common mistake that will introduce too much air and cause deflation and spreading down the line. Make sure to chill the cookie dough for at least 15 minutes, but if you have the time or enjoy preparing things ahead of time, overnight is even better. Consider using a portioned scoop or even weighing out each cookie dough ball for the most precise, equal cookies down the line. And, Rosenhouse saves her most crucial tip for last. "No matter what you do, don't overbake," she says. "The cookies will go from chewy and soft in the center to crisp with just a few additional minutes of baking time."

How can I change up these cookies?

There are seemingly endless ways to elevate homemade cookies, and while these lemon white chocolate chip cookies lean into a more specific flavor profile (meaning you probably wouldn't want to toss extra dark chocolate chips into the mix), there's still plenty of room for customization. "The first option is to swap the lemon for lime, grapefruit, or orange for a different flavor profile," Rosenhouse suggests. Another easy swap would be to replace some of the granulated sugar with light brown sugar for an added molasses depth. 

The star mix-in here is the white chocolate chips, of course, but you could omit those entirely and just allow the lemon cookies to shine on their own. Rosenhouse also suggests swapping the chips out for almonds or other nuts, shredded coconut, or freeze-dried berries for a fruity twist. Finally, if you aren't a fan of glazes on cookies, you have options there as well. Opt for a drizzle of melted white chocolate instead, or skip any glazes or drizzles and simply sprinkle the final cookies with powdered sugar or sparkling sugar before serving (coarse sugar, like turbinado, would also be delicious). 

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