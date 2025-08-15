These Frosted Lemonade Cookies Are Summer Picnic-Worthy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A cold glass of lemonade is the perfect treat for lounging by the pool, enjoying a park picnic, or hanging out at home. When you can't get enough of the thirst-quenching beverage, the answer is frosted lemonade cookies. You read that right. It's lemonade in a moist, soft, and pillowy cookie form. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico's frosted lemonade cookies cleverly combine the popular drink with the irresistible appeal of cookies.

These pale, slightly golden cookies are buttery with just the right amount of lemon flavor. Frozen lemonade concentrate in this recipe gives both the cookies and frosting their sweet, refreshing citrus flavor. It's a convenient ingredient that lets you skip the need to actually juice lemons. If you can't get your hands on frozen lemonade concentrate, we share tips for making it yourself at home below.

These lemonade cookies, decorated with a sprinkling of freshly grated lemon zest over the homemade frosting, are just as lovely to look at as they are to taste. Make these cookies during the warmest months, or reach for this recipe at any time of the year to bring back the bright and cheery memory of summer days.