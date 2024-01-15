White Chocolate Lemon Truffles Recipe
Sweet treats keep things fun, and there's nothing like honing in on a particular flavor profile to make homemade goods extra special. A box of truffles might seem intimidating to recreate, but Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone has a simple method. Her recipe for white chocolate lemon truffles is sure to satisfy your desires for a sweet and unctuous dessert. The delicious flavor combination isn't one you'll come by in every box, which makes it all the more worthwhile to prepare yourself.
"These truffles are sweet and creamy with a bright lemon flavor," Morone says. "I used lemon juice and zest in these rather than lemon extract, which gives them a real, fresh lemon flavor that I just love." These tangy truffles are perfect for citrus lovers. As Morone points out, "These are so easy to make that you can serve them whenever you want a sweet treat." Whether you enjoy them as a snack on the go or dish out a platter at your next dinner party, these white chocolate lemon truffles will be a hit.
Gather the ingredients for white chocolate lemon truffles
For the truffles, you'll need white chocolate chips, unsalted butter, lemon (both the zest and juice), and heavy cream. For the coating, get more chocolate chips and vegetable oil. If desired, add yellow food coloring and sprinkles. Morone says, "The vegetable oil in the white chocolate helps to make the coating smoother ... You could also use coconut oil or canola oil."
Step 1: Combine chocolate, butter, and lemon
Add 1 cup white chocolate chips, butter, lemon zest, and lemon juice to a medium bowl. Set aside.
Step 2: Heat cream
Add the heavy cream to a small saucepan and heat over low heat until small bubbles start to form but the cream is still not boiling.
Step 3: Combine cream with truffle ingredients
Pour the cream into the bowl with the chocolate chips and butter.
Step 4: Stir, then refrigerate
Stir until everything melts into a smooth texture. Cover and refrigerate until set, about 2 hours.
Step 5: Combine chocolate and oil
Add the remaining 1 cup white chocolate chips and vegetable oil to a small bowl.
Step 6: Heat to melt
Heat in the microwave in 15 second increments until melted and smooth. Stir in 1–2 drops of yellow food coloring, if desired.
Step 7: Scoop the mixture
Use a 1-inch cookie scoop to scoop out balls of the lemon truffle mixture.
Step 8: Dip in chocolate
Drop the lemon truffles into the melted chocolate and coat them in the chocolate.
Step 9: Transfer to a sheet
Use a slotted spoon or spatula to put the truffles on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Add sprinkles before the chocolate sets, if desired.
Step 10: Chill, then serve
Place the baking sheet in the freezer for 15 minutes to set, then serve.
How should you store leftover white chocolate lemon truffles?
After preparing these delicious white chocolate lemon truffles, store them appropriately to ensure that they remain at peak freshness. Per Morone's recommendation, "These should be kept in the fridge in an airtight container, and they will last up to a week." If you'd rather make a large batch and have truffles within reach over a longer period, she says, "You could also freeze them for up to 3 months." Chances are you'll need some willpower, though, as Morone says that "you will probably eat them all before they make it to the freezer!"
Since these can be kept for up to a week in the fridge, they make a great gift, too. "They are also so pretty that you can make and give them out for special occasions, like for a birthday," says Morone. Of course, you can also hold onto them for your own, future enjoyment.
How can you customize your white chocolate lemon truffles?
There are many ways to personalize a batch of truffles, and Morone suggests yellow food coloring or sprinkles to start. The color will hint at the lemon flavor, and the sprinkles add a fun touch. She says, "I think things like sprinkles or additional lemon zest on top are the best options, because they won't change up the flavor of the truffles and take away from the lemon flavor." If you want to go down the experimental route, she adds, "If you want to try coconut flakes or poppy seeds, you can, but then you are getting a different type of truffle."
As for dietary swaps, Morone says, "I haven't tried vegan alternatives. White chocolate generally has dairy in it, so you'd have to find vegan white chocolate. I'm not sure how well that melts, but it's certainly worth trying." Of course, you'll have to swap the cream and butter for vegan ingredients, too.
|Calories per Serving
|209
|Total Fat
|15.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|21.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.1 g
|Total Sugars
|16.9 g
|Sodium
|27.4 mg
|Protein
|1.9 g