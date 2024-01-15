White Chocolate Lemon Truffles Recipe

Sweet treats keep things fun, and there's nothing like honing in on a particular flavor profile to make homemade goods extra special. A box of truffles might seem intimidating to recreate, but Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone has a simple method. Her recipe for white chocolate lemon truffles is sure to satisfy your desires for a sweet and unctuous dessert. The delicious flavor combination isn't one you'll come by in every box, which makes it all the more worthwhile to prepare yourself.

"These truffles are sweet and creamy with a bright lemon flavor," Morone says. "I used lemon juice and zest in these rather than lemon extract, which gives them a real, fresh lemon flavor that I just love." These tangy truffles are perfect for citrus lovers. As Morone points out, "These are so easy to make that you can serve them whenever you want a sweet treat." Whether you enjoy them as a snack on the go or dish out a platter at your next dinner party, these white chocolate lemon truffles will be a hit.