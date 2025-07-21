For Even Better Lemonade, You Need This Type Of Lemon

Not all lemons, as it turns out, are the same. The ones you'll typically find at your local grocery store are mainly Lisbon or Eureka lemons – but, even Bearss lemons. They're all known for their thick peels and sharp, mouth-puckering sourness. Meyer lemons, however, stand out for their much milder acidity and sweeter flavor, so much so that you can add raw bits straight to dishes, which is also what makes them so palatable in lemonade. And once you've taken a knife to its thin skin, you'd find Meyer lemons to have a more floral, citrusy scent than other lemons, too.

Using Meyer lemons to make lemonade is not much different than using other thick-skinned citrus as they can simply be swapped in equal amounts. Do note, however, that your blender isn't going to pulverize the pulp of the Meyer lemon completely. After you're done blending, some of the pith and zest may be floating in the lemonade, which can simply be strained out. If you want to go the no-waste route, try puréeing leftover lemon bits into a sweet paste that can be used in all kinds of baked or drinks in need an extra zesty touch.