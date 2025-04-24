15 Ways You Never Thought To Use Orange Juice Concentrate

If you take a stroll through your local grocery store, chances are that you'll find there is no shortage of orange juice brands to choose from. Not only do you have the juices in the refrigerated aisle, but you also have options in the freezer aisle too — in the form of frozen orange juice concentrate. As its name suggests, this product, which was initially popularized following World War II, is a concentrated version of all the punchy, citrusy, and sweet flavors you love in classic orange juice, just packed into a paper or plastic can and frozen. Its manufacturers intended that it would be reconstituted with water and used anywhere you'd typically use refrigerated orange juice.

But that's far from the only use of this canned good. Since it's essentially a very flavorful and relatively low-moisture product, it can be added to a whole host of recipes where you want that tangy and sweet punch without the extra liquid. We've curated a list of some of the most creative ways to use frozen orange juice concentrate to give you some inspiration for the freezer staple.