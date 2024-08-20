Are Sprinkles And Jimmies Really The Same Sweet Topping?
No matter where you go in the United States, there's nothing like a visit to an ice cream shop on a hot summer's day. With countless flavors and toppings to choose from, there's really no way you can go wrong. One of the most common ice cream toppings is sprinkles, which are colorful sugary bits made from powdered sugar, shortening, and food coloring that almost never expire. While the vast majority of the country (and world) refer to the colorful topping as sprinkles, many in New England, the Pittsburgh area, and the Midwest refer to them as jimmies. This begs the question: Is there a difference between the two terms, or are they one and the same?
The answer is surprisingly more complicated than you might think. Some argue that they are only called jimmies when placed on top of ice cream and only called sprinkles when used in other desserts, like a Funfetti Napoleon Cake. Others believe that jimmies refer to just the chocolate flavor of the topping, while some believe they are used interchangeably. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines jimmies as "tiny rod-shaped bits of usually chocolate-flavored candy often sprinkled on ice cream." It defines sprinkles as "small particles of candy used as a topping (as on ice cream)." Whether you call them sprinkles or jimmies, they easily turn any ice cream sundae into an aesthetic feast for the eyes.
Where does the term 'jimmies' come from?
Despite its common usage in some regions of the United States, the exact origin of the term "jimmies" is up for debate. One theory suggests that the Pennsylvania-based candy company Just Born, known today for its Mike & Ikes, Hot Tamales, and Peeps, invented the chocolate topping in 1930 and named it after the candy machine's operator, James "Jimmy" Bartholomew. Then, Brigham's, an ice cream chain in Boston, put "jimmies" on any ice cream for free.
Another theory suggests that jimmies owe their name to Dr. Sidney Farber, creator of the Jimmy Fund charity and uncle of Edward Brigham, owner of Brigham's ice cream shop. As the legend goes, Farber convinced Brigham to charge one cent for every purchase of sprinkles, which was then donated directly to the Jimmy Fund. This charitable term then spread throughout New England.
Some have argued that jimmies were named after Jim Crow, although this claim has since been debunked. While we might never know where jimmies originated, we do know that the term creates a deep sense of regional pride, uniting New Englanders and Midwesterners alike. Whether you buy them fresh from the ice cream shop or make your own sprinkles with meringue powder, their simplicity and colorful appearance add an extra level of fun to any dessert.