Homemade Chocolate Pop-Tarts Recipe

Pop-Tarts have been ruling the breakfast scene for decades — far longer than you might expect, being that the treat is still such a popular option today. Invented in 1964 with just a few flavors, the pastry soon became a popular product for Kellogg's, which now offers over a dozen flavors in thousands of stores nationwide. The hugely popular product started small, testing its original four flavors in none other than my current residence of Cleveland, Ohio — so it felt apt for me to be the developer to try to make my own homemade batch of the gourmet treats.

Pop-Tarts are a unique pastry in that they aren't quite hand pies, but they aren't quite cookies, either — they are a unique mixture of both, and can be hard to nail down when making them homemade. I took it as a challenge and tried to develop what I think is as close to the real deal as possible. It isn't as easy as opening a little foil package, but the results are well worth it: The pastry tastes fresh, extra-chocolatey, and far from processed. Best for home bakers with advanced skills in the kitchen, this homemade Pop-Tart recipe is a labor of love with a delicious gourmet-quality result, perfect to eat at any time of day (yes, even breakfast).