Campfire S'mores Brookies Recipe

The only thing that could be better than a two-way dessert mashup is a three-way dessert mashup, and this campfire s'mores brookie recipe is exactly that. From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this s'mores brookie dessert combines three classic sweet treats into one easy-to-assemble baked good, perfect for feeding a crowd.

Advertisement

The base of the brookie is a thick layer of wonderfully rich and fudgy brownie, studded with chocolate chips and swirled with marshmallow fluff to give a nod to the classic s'mores fillings. The indulgent brownie base is topped with a layer of chocolate chip cookie dough, which is baked until tender in the center and perfectly crisp and golden on top, to complete the brookie. To finish things off, the brookie is then topped with s'mores ingredients: chocolate, graham crackers (or an equivalent option), and of course, marshmallows, and placed under the broiler until the chocolate has melted and the marshmallows are toasted and gooey. This dessert is ideal served warm to make the most of the s'mores toppings, though it can be stored in an airtight container and safely enjoyed for a few days, in the unlikely event you have any leftovers.

Advertisement