Campfire S'mores Brookies Recipe
The only thing that could be better than a two-way dessert mashup is a three-way dessert mashup, and this campfire s'mores brookie recipe is exactly that. From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this s'mores brookie dessert combines three classic sweet treats into one easy-to-assemble baked good, perfect for feeding a crowd.
The base of the brookie is a thick layer of wonderfully rich and fudgy brownie, studded with chocolate chips and swirled with marshmallow fluff to give a nod to the classic s'mores fillings. The indulgent brownie base is topped with a layer of chocolate chip cookie dough, which is baked until tender in the center and perfectly crisp and golden on top, to complete the brookie. To finish things off, the brookie is then topped with s'mores ingredients: chocolate, graham crackers (or an equivalent option), and of course, marshmallows, and placed under the broiler until the chocolate has melted and the marshmallows are toasted and gooey. This dessert is ideal served warm to make the most of the s'mores toppings, though it can be stored in an airtight container and safely enjoyed for a few days, in the unlikely event you have any leftovers.
Campfire S'mores Brookies Recipe
This brookie recipe combines three classic sweet treats -- s'mores, cookies, and brownies -- into an easy-to-assemble baked good, perfect for feeding a crowd.
Ingredients
- For the chocolate chip cookie layer
- ¾ cup unsalted butter, melted
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup white sugar
- 1 large egg, room temperature
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 ⅔ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 ¼ cups butter
- 2 ¼ cups brown sugar
- 4 large eggs, room temperature
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 ¼ cups cocoa powder
- ¾ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 1 cup marshmallow fluff
- For the s'mores toppings
- 7 ounces semi-sweet cooking chocolate, broken into pieces
- 1 cup graham crackers (or equivalent), broken into pieces
- 12 ounces marshmallows
- To prepare the chocolate chip cookie dough, add the melted butter to a stand mixer along with the brown and white sugar.
- Beat everything well to combine.
- Mix in the egg and the vanilla extract.
- Add the all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt to the bowl and fold in.
- Fold the chocolate chips into the cookie dough.
- Transfer the cookie dough to a sealed container and chill in the fridge for at least one hour.
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Line a 13 x 9-inch baking tray with baking paper.
- To make the brownies, in a stand mixer, beat together the melted butter and the brown sugar.
- Beat in the eggs and the vanilla extract.
- Sift the cocoa powder, all-purpose flour, and sea salt into the stand mixer.
- Fold the ingredients together until the brownie batter is formed.
- Fold in the chocolate chips.
- Transfer the completed brownie batter to the prepared baking tray.
- Dollop tablespoons of the marshmallow fluff into the brownie batter, and swirl around with a knife to spread it throughout the brownies.
- Removing the chocolate chip cookie dough from the fridge, carefully scoop out the dough and spread it on top of the brownie batter to form a topping.
- Place the brookie into the preheated oven to bake for 50 minutes to an hour. The brookie is done when a skewer comes out coated in sticky crumbs.
- Preheat the broiler to a medium temperature.
- Top the brookie with the chocolate pieces, graham cracker pieces, and the marshmallows.
- Place the brookie under the broiler for 3 to 4 minutes, keeping a close eye on it, to brown the tops of the marshmallows and melt the chocolate.
- Remove the brookie from the broiler and let it cool before slicing and serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|723
|Total Fat
|36.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|21.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|121.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|99.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.9 g
|Total Sugars
|69.8 g
|Sodium
|234.0 mg
|Protein
|7.9 g
What are brookies?
The brookie may well be the best mashup recipe since the mighty cronut came on the scene in the dessert world, just over 10 years ago. With so many incredible dishes out there, it only makes sense to get creative with cuisine combinations and come up with new ways to enjoy our favorite foods, and the brookie is just that. It is the perfect marriage between everyone's two favorite treats; the cookie and the brownie, baked to perfection in a tray bake cookie bar style dessert.
Most often brookies are layered, either with the brownie batter below and topped with the cookie dough, or the cookie forming the base and the brownie spread on top. However, sometimes the two batters can also be swirled together into a delicious and aesthetically pleasing dessert. Whichever way you decide to prepare your brookie for baking, it will go down a treat. So, if you can't decide whether to whip up a batch of buttery, chewy choc-chip cookies or an indulgently fudgy brownie, why not go with both?
How can these s'mores be adapted?
These campfire s'mores brookies are an exceptionally fun and delicious dessert option, and they can easily be adapted and tailored to your specific tastes for a sweet treat that never gets old. The great thing about both brownies and cookies is that, once you have the basic recipe down, you can add whatever you like to create endless varieties on a theme. For an easy twist on this brookie recipe, the brownie and cookie layers can be swirled with salted caramel sauce or a nut butter, such as peanut butter or almond butter, for a delicious and different finish.
Adding chunks of white and dark chocolate, and even switching out some of the flour in the cookie dough for cocoa powder, will give you a serious death-by-chocolate style brookie dessert. Alternatively, chopped hazelnuts or pecans work really well in this recipe, as do dried banana slices or freeze-dried fruits. Finally, to make your s'mores brookie extra posh, why not use some fancy marshmallows infused with different flavors in your toppings? For a completely adult upgrade to the recipe, booze-infused marshmallows make an excellent way to finish off this special sweet treat.