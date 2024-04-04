20 Types Of Cookie Bars, Explained

Cookie bars are basically what you get if you bake cookie dough in the sort of pan you typically make brownies in. They're more robust than conventional cookies, being chunkier, taller, and generally heftier. This means they offer opportunities for all kinds of flavors and mix-ins. Nuts, chips, candy — a cookie bar can incorporate them all, and frequently does.

As a result of this versatility, there are many different varieties of cookie bar out there. Some are pretty wild, involving ingredients like espresso, lemongrass, almond paste, or rum. Others stick to classic mix-ins like chocolate chips and coconut flakes. A few resemble other celebrated desserts, like lemon squares and brownies. All of them are delicious — but how is a baker supposed to know where to start? By sticking with us, of course. We're here to explain 20 different types of cookie bar, from magic bars to ambrosia streusel bars and all the ones in between.