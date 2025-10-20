Our Double Chocolate Cherry Biscotti Recipe Pairs Perfectly With Coffee

If you've never heard of biscotti before, you'd likely think the hard, crunchy cookie was added to the bakery's cookie jar by mistake. Uniquely shaped as flat oblong slices, biscotti is purposely made to be crunchier than a typical cookie, an effect achieved by double-baking — first as a log and then as sliced pieces. A product of Tuscany, the cookie's name translates to "double-baked," and these cookies are designed for dunking into espresso, coffee, and even wine after dinner. The technique was largely used to preserve cookies without molding, which is still useful today.

The most traditional type of biscotti is filled with almonds, which are grown in abundance in the Tuscan region of Italy, where biscotti was invented. Just like any cookie, though, biscotti ingredients can vary widely, sometimes including white chocolate or dried fruit. This chocolate biscotti recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, is filled with chocolate chunks and dried cherries, which are bursting with tart flavor in every bite. The sweet, crunchy, double-baked cookies are the perfect pairing for a warm espresso or smooth dessert wine, the chocolatey flavor a great way to both start the day and end the night.