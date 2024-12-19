Delicious Sicilian Cuccidati (Italian Fig Cookies) Recipe

Cuccidati are Sicilian Christmas cookies made from a rich shortcrust pastry dough flavored with orange zest and a sweet fig filling. They're popular during the holiday season in Italy and also in the United States and are one type of traditional Italian cookies that are absolutely worth trying. Cuccidati are less sweet than modern mass-produced cookies, but the sweetness lingers at the finish of each bite, and the moist fig filling contains toasted nuts, dark chocolate, raisins, warm spices, apricot jam, and Marsala wine for a complex flavor.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for cuccidati that breaks down the original Italian method into a number of short, easy-to-follow steps. Traditionally, these cookies are made in many different shapes. This recipe makes both half-moon cookies (half of which are scored) and sliced cookies from a pastry tube, so you end up with three different looks for variety, all with the same great taste.

We won't say these cookies are quick to make, but if for a festive occasion, we think the effort is worth it. That's why Sicilians make a big batch to last the whole Christmas season. In fact, our recipe yields 90 cookies. You can refrigerate or freeze them to make them last longer, or halve the recipe for a smaller batch. Our tip: make the dough and filling the day before for a deeper flavor. Enjoy them during the holiday season or whenever you want a delicious traditional treat.

