The Dessert Wine You Should Be Actually Dipping Cookies Into
We have Italians to thank for the gastronomic delight of sweets dipped into wine. Cantucci or cantuccini, depending on who is writing, biscotti di Prato can be dense and hard to bite into, but when dunked into a glass of Vin Santo, soften into the perfect after-meal dessert.
Hailing from Tuscany, Vin Santo is a dessert wine aged for years in wooden barrels. Some theories describe the origins of this so-called holy wine to a monk who used wine medicinally during the Middle Ages. Vin Santo presents a golden hue when poured into glasses. Though it is a sweet wine, it isn't cloying, and the pairing of cantuccini can complement its tasting profile.
What is unique about the way in which this wine is made is that once the grapes are harvested, they are dried on racks or strung up from ceiling rafters. The air-drying of grapes until they become raisins is called passito. Dried pieces are then pressed and the resulting juices are slowly fermented in small barrels. Vin Santo can be left to mature for over a decade, and the barrels in which this wine is stored are not packed full, leaving plenty of air that helps build that rich, textured color and smooth sips of caramel and hazelnut notes. Vin Santo's taste can vary depending on where grapes are collected. Expect notes of honeyed fruit and spiced jam — a perfect companion to cantuccini.
Serve a taste of la dolce vita at your next party
Cantuccini, meaning little angels, is meant to reference the way in which these biscotti are shaped. Traditional recipes call for almonds, flour, sugar, butter, and eggs, yet other nuts can be added. Chefs can spruce up their biscotti treats with ground anise or lemon, and recipes can include dates, amaretto, figs, and chocolate — all flavors that pair well with Vin Santo.
Biscotti is derived from terms meaning twice cooked — bis and cotto. Prato, a city outside of Florence, boasts some of the oldest records of cantuccini that can be traced, and recipes have collected accolades over the years. Before then, Roman soldiers carried these dense cookies since the goodies could be carried without spoiling, and the recipe witnessed a resurgence in the Italian culinary scene during the Renaissance period. Enjoying biscotti and dessert wine, cantucci e Vin Santo, has remained an Italian tradition.
Though the production of Vin Santo takes time, that first bite of a biscotti soaked in the sweet stuff makes the effort worth it. For those hosting parties, cantuccini can be made in advance so you can start opening wine bottles and plating biscotti as soon as dinner plates are cleared. Add blue cheese and chocolate to the spread, and you'll have a complete dessert offering made with little fuss.