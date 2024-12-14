The Dessert Wine You Should Be Actually Dipping Cookies Into

We have Italians to thank for the gastronomic delight of sweets dipped into wine. Cantucci or cantuccini, depending on who is writing, biscotti di Prato can be dense and hard to bite into, but when dunked into a glass of Vin Santo, soften into the perfect after-meal dessert.

Hailing from Tuscany, Vin Santo is a dessert wine aged for years in wooden barrels. Some theories describe the origins of this so-called holy wine to a monk who used wine medicinally during the Middle Ages. Vin Santo presents a golden hue when poured into glasses. Though it is a sweet wine, it isn't cloying, and the pairing of cantuccini can complement its tasting profile.

What is unique about the way in which this wine is made is that once the grapes are harvested, they are dried on racks or strung up from ceiling rafters. The air-drying of grapes until they become raisins is called passito. Dried pieces are then pressed and the resulting juices are slowly fermented in small barrels. Vin Santo can be left to mature for over a decade, and the barrels in which this wine is stored are not packed full, leaving plenty of air that helps build that rich, textured color and smooth sips of caramel and hazelnut notes. Vin Santo's taste can vary depending on where grapes are collected. Expect notes of honeyed fruit and spiced jam — a perfect companion to cantuccini.

