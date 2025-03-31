Uncinetti: The Italian Cookies You Should Always Serve On Easter

When you think of world-famous Italian cuisine, the first dishes to come to mind are usually pizza, pasta, and perhaps tiramisu, and with good reason. However, there is so much more to explore. It will come as a surprise to nobody that the Italians take their food very seriously, with signature dishes and recipes quite literally baked into their culture. Pastries and baked goods are often linked to specific regions or towns in Italy and are enjoyed on special occasions or at specific times of the year.

Uncinetti, or Italian Easter cookies, are a traditional treat that is particularly popular in the Southern regions of the country during Easter time. The name uncinetti literally translates as "crochet," describing the shape of the cookies, which resemble a crochet knot. This recipe for uncinetti, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, shows how simple it is to rustle up these pretty and delectable Italian cookies. The cookie itself is wonderfully light and not too sweet, with the colorful pastel glaze adding a sugary and lemony finish along with a festive topping of sprinkles. This uncinetti recipe is the perfect accompaniment to your Easter celebrations and also makes a great Easter time gift for friends and loved ones.