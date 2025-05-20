Pignoli Cookies Recipe: The Classic Italian Treat That's Made For Sharing
There are many, many types of cookies out there, and even when you break it down to something more specific, like almond cookies, you'll still find an incredibly wide variety. One such traditional almond cookie is the humble pignoli, a type of Italian cookie that packs a perfectly sweet, almond-forward flavor. The cookies get their name and a surprising amount of crunch from the baked-in pine nuts on top. "I love the rich almond flavor in these, and how they are soft in the center, but the pine nuts give the outside a nice crunch," developer Jessica Morone says of her classic Italian pignoli cookies recipe. And yet, despite being unusually pretty cookies that perfectly balance two distinct textures, pignoli cookies are super simple to whip up, ready to go whenever the occasion calls for it.
As it turns out, there are plenty of occasions that call for such simple but delicious cookies. "I make these every year during the Christmas season and give them out to everyone I know," Morone says, though she notes that she also likes to make them around Mother's Day since they also happen to be her mother's favorite cookie. So, needless to say, there's no wrong time to make pignoli cookies. If you want to brighten someone's day with a traditional Italian treat that just happens to be gluten-free, you can't go wrong with these soft and crunchy, almond-forward, pine nut-studded cookies.
Gather the ingredients for classic Italian pignoli cookies
We weren't lying when we said these cookies were super simple to make, and part of that simplicity lies in the fact that they require minimal ingredients. To make Italian pignoli cookies, you'll need almond paste, granulated sugar, almond extract, confectioners' sugar, an egg white, and pine nuts. You'll also need a couple of extra egg whites to use as an egg wash on the cookies.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 325 F.
Step 2: Prep a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set it aside.
Step 3: Combine almond paste, sugar, and almond extract
Add the almond paste, granulated sugar, and almond extract to the bowl of a food processor and pulse until the mixture resembles wet sand.
Step 4: Add confectioners' sugar and egg white
Add the confectioners' sugar and egg white to the food processor and pulse until a wet, sticky dough forms.
Step 5: Place the pine nuts in a bowl
Add the pine nuts to a shallow bowl.
Step 6: Scoop balls of dough into the pine nuts
Use a medium cookie scoop to add balls of dough directly into the bowl of pine nuts and roll the balls in the nuts until thoroughly coated (this will keep them from sticking to anything).
Step 7: Flatten the cookie dough balls on the baking sheet
Place the cookies on the prepared baking sheet and slightly flatten the dough balls.
Step 8: Brush the egg wash onto the cookies
Place the remaining 2 egg whites in a small bowl and brush the cookies on the cookie sheet all over with the egg whites.
Step 9: Bake the cookies
Bake in the preheated oven for 18-22 minutes, until the cookies are lightly golden.
Step 10: Cool and serve the pignoli cookies
Let cool, then serve the pignoli cookies.
What pairs well with Italian pignoli cookies?
These pretty festive cookies, which are tender on the inside from almond paste and crunchy on the outside from baked pine nuts, are surprisingly simple to make.
Ingredients
- For the cookies
- 7 ounces almond paste
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ teaspoon almond extract
- ¾ cup confectioners' sugar
- 1 egg white
- 1 ½ cups pine nuts
- For the egg wash
- 2 egg whites
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 325 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set it aside.
- Add the almond paste, granulated sugar, and almond extract to the bowl of a food processor and pulse until the mixture resembles wet sand.
- Add the confectioners' sugar and egg white to the food processor and pulse until a wet, sticky dough forms.
- Add the pine nuts to a shallow bowl.
- Use a medium cookie scoop to add balls of dough directly into the bowl of pine nuts and roll the balls in the nuts until thoroughly coated (this will keep them from sticking to anything).
- Place the cookies on the prepared baking sheet and slightly flatten the dough balls.
- Place the remaining 2 egg whites in a small bowl and brush the cookies on the cookie sheet all over with the egg whites.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 18-22 minutes, until the cookies are lightly golden.
- Let cool, then serve the pignoli cookies.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|254
|Total Fat
|16.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|26.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Total Sugars
|22.3 g
|Sodium
|13.0 mg
|Protein
|4.5 g
What kind of almond paste should I use, and can I make my own?
Considering how crucial the almond flavor is to pignoli cookies (and how few ingredients there are in these cookies total), it only makes sense that you'd want to use the highest quality version, especially when it comes to the almond paste. "For the best pignoli cookies, you'll want to use a high-quality almond paste, one with a rich almond flavor and smooth texture," Morone advises, specifically highlighting both Solo and Odense as good brands to look out for.
If you can't find high-quality almond paste or you want to make these pignoli cookies as from-scratch as possible, you can always make your own almond paste, a process that's much easier than it might initially sound. To make homemade almond paste, start by adding 1 ½ cups of blanched almonds and 1 ½ cups of powdered sugar to a food processor and blend them until finely ground and well combined. Then, you'll add in an egg white and a splash of almond extract before blending again until a thick and cohesive paste forms. "Homemade almond paste can be used right away or wrapped tightly and stored in the fridge until you're ready to bake," Morone notes.
Are there any swaps that can be made in these cookies?
Since pignoli cookies are very traditional, they tend to follow a similar formula regardless of whether you're following this recipe or one from nonna herself. That doesn't mean that you can't tweak or customize these cookies to your liking, and little swaps can go a long way in making these cookies truly your own. Pine nuts add a great crunch to these cookies, but they tend to be quite expensive. If you're baking on a budget, you could switch up the pine nut element, opting for slivered almonds or chopped blanched almonds instead (also conveniently doubling down on the almond-ness of the cookies).
If you're in an absolute pinch, you can also swap out the almond paste for marzipan, but know that the flavor of your cookies will be different, as marzipan is sweeter and less nutty than almond paste. To counteract the sweetness, if you use marzipan, you may want to reduce the amount of granulated sugar you add to the cookie dough. Finally, you can experiment with making a vegan version of pignoli cookies. "If you're avoiding egg whites, you can try using aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) as a vegan substitute," Morone says, though she does note that the cookies might not hold their shape quite as well.