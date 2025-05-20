Pignoli Cookies Recipe: The Classic Italian Treat That's Made For Sharing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many, many types of cookies out there, and even when you break it down to something more specific, like almond cookies, you'll still find an incredibly wide variety. One such traditional almond cookie is the humble pignoli, a type of Italian cookie that packs a perfectly sweet, almond-forward flavor. The cookies get their name and a surprising amount of crunch from the baked-in pine nuts on top. "I love the rich almond flavor in these, and how they are soft in the center, but the pine nuts give the outside a nice crunch," developer Jessica Morone says of her classic Italian pignoli cookies recipe. And yet, despite being unusually pretty cookies that perfectly balance two distinct textures, pignoli cookies are super simple to whip up, ready to go whenever the occasion calls for it.

As it turns out, there are plenty of occasions that call for such simple but delicious cookies. "I make these every year during the Christmas season and give them out to everyone I know," Morone says, though she notes that she also likes to make them around Mother's Day since they also happen to be her mother's favorite cookie. So, needless to say, there's no wrong time to make pignoli cookies. If you want to brighten someone's day with a traditional Italian treat that just happens to be gluten-free, you can't go wrong with these soft and crunchy, almond-forward, pine nut-studded cookies.