Transform Those Boxes Of Cereal In Your Pantry Into These Sweet Ice Cream Sandwiches
For a dessert that tastes like frozen childhood memories of mornings of sugary cereal and afternoons of melty ice cream novelties, look no further than our fun and colorful double cereal ice cream sandwich. With crunchy, soft, and creamy textures all vying for attention, this recipe is a multisensory experience that will make you feel like a kid all over again.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, nostalgia is a dish that is best served cold. Frozen cold, if you ask us. And these ice cream sandwiches sure deliver on that promise. The filling of vanilla ice cream mixed with sugary, colorful Fruit Loops cereal evokes the timeless pleasure of drinking the sweet milk left in your cereal bowl after a sugary-cereal treat. The tender cookie is filled with cornflakes for extra crunch and corn-y sweetness. All together, you get a treat that is layered, complex, colorful, and sugary, in all the best ways.
This recipe is perfect for customization, so if you're partial to other ice cream flavors or just in the mood to play around, the sky's the limit on ice cream and sugary cereal match-ups. Or just follow our lead and immerse yourself in the recipe as-is for ice cream sandwiches that feel like Sunday mornings in your childhood kitchen.
Gather the ingredients for these ice cream sandwiches
For the cookie base of our ice cream sandwiches, you'll need all-purpose flour, baking soda, salt, softened butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, and crushed cornflakes. For the ice cream layer, stock up on your favorite vanilla ice cream and crushed Fruit Loops cereal. You'll need more Fruit Loops cereal for the coating.
What kind of homemade ice cream can I use in this recipe?
Ingredients
- For the cookie base
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ teaspoon baking soda
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup + 2 tablespoons butter, softened
- ½ cup + 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- ½ cup + 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 ¾ teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup crushed cornflakes
- For the ice cream layer
- 1 quart vanilla ice cream, softened
- 1 cup Fruit Loops cereal, crushed
- For the coating
- 2 cups Fruit Loops cereal, crushed
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Line two 9×13-inch sheet pans with parchment paper.
- Mix the flour, baking soda, and salt.
- Cream the butter and sugars, and add the eggs and vanilla.
- Combine the wet and dry ingredients, and fold in the crushed cornflakes.
- Divide the dough between the pans, and press to spread out evenly.
- Bake 12-15 minutes until golden. Cool completely.
- Mix the softened ice cream with the Fruit Loops.
- Spread the ice cream over one cookie sheet, and top with the second sheet.
- Freeze for 2 hours.
- Cut into rectangles.
- Roll the edges of the ice cream sandwiches in crushed Fruit Loops for coating.
- Serve immediately or freeze until needed.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|404
|Total Fat
|19.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|86.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|52.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|30.5 g
|Sodium
|274.8 mg
|Protein
|5.4 g
What other types of cereal can you use in these ice cream sandwiches?
We wanted to go for a mix of textures, flavors, and colors, which is why we chose a neutral cereal like cornflakes and an ultra-sweet and colorful cereal like the slightly controversial Fruit Loops. But if you have other preferences, you can definitely put your own spin on these ice cream sandwiches. This is a fun recipe that's also fun to play around with, so you can try out a few combinations.
For a few other ideas, Rice Krispies would work really well in place of cornflakes in the cookie base and add a different, more delicate type of crunch. For the ice cream layer and coating, Fruity Pebbles provide a similar colorful look and fruity cereal taste, with a finer texture that is also gluten-free, if that's something you worry about — the cookie can also be made with gluten-free flour.
For another direction, a chocolatey cereal like Cocoa Puffs would go beautifully with chocolate ice cream for the filling. Cinnamon Toast Crunch adds a sweet-spiced vibe, while Lucky Charms would add some bonus fun in the shape of little marshmallows. The key here is experimenting with textures and colors, choosing sturdier cereals for the cookies and finer crushed, colored cereals for the coating.
Can you use homemade ice cream in this recipe?
If you're the type who loves a complicated culinary project and you're looking to end up with the most bespoke ice cream sandwich on the block, then go ahead and use your favorite ice cream recipe. As with the cereal you choose, just about any ice cream flavor would work in these sandwiches, from something like double chocolate chip to a more sophisticated coffee ice cream, or even something complex like a caramel or brown butter ice cream for extra-indulgent flavor. Just make sure you make it at least 24 hours in advance, so it has enough time to solidify and come to the right texture for the ice cream sandwiches.
If you are looking for other flavors or textures, something fruity like strawberry ice cream would also go well with the Fruit Loops flavor. Cookies and cream ice cream would give you an extra dose of cookies for a really indulgent treat, while mint chocolate chip would give the whole recipe a more refined air — make sure to pair it with chocolate cereal for the best effect.
If you're really channeling your inner child, something festive like birthday cake batter ice cream would make the sandwiches feel extra special and make the whole treat feel even more nostalgic. This one would be great to serve at a birthday party!