For a dessert that tastes like frozen childhood memories of mornings of sugary cereal and afternoons of melty ice cream novelties, look no further than our fun and colorful double cereal ice cream sandwich. With crunchy, soft, and creamy textures all vying for attention, this recipe is a multisensory experience that will make you feel like a kid all over again.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, nostalgia is a dish that is best served cold. Frozen cold, if you ask us. And these ice cream sandwiches sure deliver on that promise. The filling of vanilla ice cream mixed with sugary, colorful Fruit Loops cereal evokes the timeless pleasure of drinking the sweet milk left in your cereal bowl after a sugary-cereal treat. The tender cookie is filled with cornflakes for extra crunch and corn-y sweetness. All together, you get a treat that is layered, complex, colorful, and sugary, in all the best ways.

This recipe is perfect for customization, so if you're partial to other ice cream flavors or just in the mood to play around, the sky's the limit on ice cream and sugary cereal match-ups. Or just follow our lead and immerse yourself in the recipe as-is for ice cream sandwiches that feel like Sunday mornings in your childhood kitchen.