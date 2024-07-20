The Controversy Over Blue Froot Loops, Explained

Sugary breakfast cereals are a childhood favorite no matter where you are, but you might be surprised to find that a bowl of Froot Loops in the United States looks strangely different from its Canadian or European counterparts. That's because these Froot Loops are missing the blue pieces entirely, and, in fact, use totally different food dyes than the American cereal. For years, controversy has surrounded the use of artificial food coloring that gives popular products like Froot Loops their signature vibrant hues, and in some countries, a combination of stricter regulations and shifting consumer preferences has led to a change in ingredients.

To understand the controversy, it's necessary to first examine why international markets use different food dyes. Some artificial food coloring detractors claim that the four dyes used in Froot Loops cause serious health issues and are banned abroad as a result, but the truth is more complicated. Kellogg's uses Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, and Yellow 6 to create its colorful cereal, and as of recent years, there is no nation on record that outright bans these additives.

However, the E.U. does require a warning label on any product containing Yellow 6, Red 40, and Yellow 5, which states (via Lovdata) that these dyes "may have an adverse effect on children's activity and ability to concentrate." Additionally, the U.K. called for manufacturers to voluntarily stop using six food color additives in 2008 (which included those used in Froot Loops), and the Food Standards Agency published a report in 2011 suggesting alternative replacements.