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If you're mid-realization that you've already polished off that box of Thin Mints you nabbed this Girl Scout cookie season, you're not alone. From Thin Mints to Samoas, Girl Scout cookies have a way of disappearing faster than you planned. They're nostalgic, a little too snackable, and always hit just right — whether you're pairing them with a cup of coffee, grabbing a few straight from the freezer, or sneaking one late at night. It's no wonder they're so popular year after year.

Even if those Thin Mints are long gone by this point, don't worry — you don't have to wait until next year's cookie season to dive into those beloved minty, chocolatey bites again. This Girl Scouts-inspired Thin Mints recipe brings the iconic treat right to your own kitchen, all the way from the crisp chocolate peppermint cookie center to the bittersweet chocolate coating. These homemade cookies are just as delicious as the Girl Scout version, and though they may require a little more labor than purchasing a box, they're well worth it. The best part? One batch makes almost five dozen cookies, so you'll have plenty to stock away in your freezer for when a craving strikes.