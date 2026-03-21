The Newest Girl Scout Cookie Is Also The Worst
Each year when Girl Scout cookies appear, the world seems a bit sweeter. Yet even a reliable lineup of Girl Scout cookie flavors can change, and new additions tempt customers with newcomers. This year, a Rocky Road ice cream-inspired cookie called Exploremores is for sale, and not everyone is thrilled about the taste. Our own Tasting Table writer ranked 9 Girl Scout cookies offered for 2026, and the new cookie flavor fell to the bottom of the list, as it failed to draw any comparison to Rocky Road and offered little of the promised creme filling to enjoy.
Though the cookie's package indicates a treat that draws inspiration from flavors found in Rocky Road ice cream — chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond crème — samplers have noted otherwise. "Tasted like the store brand of a chocolate Oreo. Edible but not something that I really want to pay $6 for. I think people will try them but few will buy a second box," wrote a disappointed customer on Facebook. "They smell like they should taste like Rocky Road. But they are just a chocolate cookie, they don't taste bad, just not what they are supposed to be," added another. Redditors have compared the recipe to stale Oreos.
A missed opportunity
If a rocky road lover is expecting the decadent flavors of their favorite ice cream, these chocolatey cookies may fail to hit the mark. Though serious chocolate fans might appreciate the rich taste of these cookies, the minimal crème filling doesn't add much to the crumbly texture. Compounding the disappointment, the ingredient list has caused confusion, particularly for sweets lovers with nut intolerances, as peanut flour is used to make the cookies. "Ingredient list and allergy guide are confusing to someone who has a tree nut/almond allergy... Either way you lost me at peanut flour as we have peanut allergies as well," complained a customer on Facebook.
Some people love the Exploremores cookies, however, and note that the inside crème of the almond-forward treats offers both marshmallow and almond flavors. "If you have not tried the new cookie, you are missing out," encouraged a fan on Instagram. Even if you do pick up these cookies and find they are not to your liking, they can be added to milkshakes to build rich flavor and texture in creamy drinks or be used in baking projects to make crumbly crusts, muffin toppings, and brownie mix-ins.