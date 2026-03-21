The Newest Girl Scout Cookie Is Also The Worst

Each year when Girl Scout cookies appear, the world seems a bit sweeter. Yet even a reliable lineup of Girl Scout cookie flavors can change, and new additions tempt customers with newcomers. This year, a Rocky Road ice cream-inspired cookie called Exploremores is for sale, and not everyone is thrilled about the taste. Our own Tasting Table writer ranked 9 Girl Scout cookies offered for 2026, and the new cookie flavor fell to the bottom of the list, as it failed to draw any comparison to Rocky Road and offered little of the promised creme filling to enjoy.

Though the cookie's package indicates a treat that draws inspiration from flavors found in Rocky Road ice cream — chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond crème — samplers have noted otherwise. "Tasted like the store brand of a chocolate Oreo. Edible but not something that I really want to pay $6 for. I think people will try them but few will buy a second box," wrote a disappointed customer on Facebook. "They smell like they should taste like Rocky Road. But they are just a chocolate cookie, they don't taste bad, just not what they are supposed to be," added another. Redditors have compared the recipe to stale Oreos.