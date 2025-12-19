Peppermint Bark Cookie Bars Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These peppermint bark cookie bars are the perfect combination of rich dark chocolate with a sugary white chocolate mocha. If refreshing, minty, sweet, and rich flavors fit your holiday vibe, then you need to incorporate these cookie bars into your cookie platter.

Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table admits that calling these festive treats "cookie" bars is almost misleading. They are a cross between a brownie, a cookie, and a piece of cake, all wrapped into one shiny, sparkly Christmas package. It starts with the rich brookie-like base, studded with crunchy pieces of high-quality dark chocolate. The second layer is a sweet white chocolate and buttercream topping that is dotted with crackly bits of smashed candy canes. Each bite leaves your mouth tingling with mint and sugar, making you automatically reach for the next piece.

These bars also solve a common holiday baking problem: time shortage. They come together faster than traditional cookies, since there's no need to portion and bake individual pieces. You can make them a day ahead, or even freeze in advance, and they actually taste better after the flavors have time to meld. So that leaves you with more time to do the things you love, like serving the bars to your guests, or bringing a plate to share as you go visiting for the holidays.