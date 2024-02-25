Chewy Chocolate Gingersnap Cookies Recipe

Cookies are a clear winner in the dessert category, thanks to the infinite ways you can customize them. While personalized gingerbread or gingersnap cookies often involve unique shapes and decorations, Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone's version includes chocolate. This chewy chocolate gingersnap cookie recipe will satisfy your cravings for chocolate and spice cookies, which pretty much checks off all the boxes as far as we're concerned.

"Gingersnaps are such a Christmasy type of cookie to me," Morone says, which is why she adds, "They are perfect for this time of year and for cookie exchanges." This cookie recipe is sure to be welcome at any type of gathering. Aside from their deliciously chewy consistency, Morone (correctly) points out, "the addition of chocolate just makes them even better (because chocolate makes everything better)." For a novel take on a holiday classic, whip up this easy gingersnap recipe to savor with your loved ones.