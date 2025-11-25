The Easiest Way To Ruin A Pie Crust – And How To Prevent It

As we approach the final week of November, we are getting into prime pie season. And we've got countless pie recipes to try. While store-bought pie crusts are a helpful shortcut, there's no greater triumph than pulling off a perfectly flaky homemade pie crust. And we've consulted Samantha Merritt, creator of Sugar Spun Run, a baking website known for reliable, from-scratch recipes, to help us make a successful pie crust by avoiding a colossal mistake.

While it might seem inconsequential, the easiest way to ruin a pie crust is by not chilling the fat and liquid ingredients. Chef Merritt emphasized the importance of chilling butter in the freezer for half an hour before working it into her pie crust dough. "This is important," she says, "because you want to have small but distinct butter pieces scattered throughout your dough (think as large as a pea, or as small as a mini chocolate chip). As the crust bakes, the tiny butter pockets steam and cause the crust to puff, giving you a flaky, buttery, and tender crust."

Dry ingredients like flour and sugar are fine at room temperature, but warm butter will ruin your pie crust. Instead of evenly distributed bits of chilled butter throughout your dough, warm butter will smear into the dough. According to Chef Merritt, "You'll no longer have those tiny butter pockets, so you end up with a dough that's dense, tough, rubbery or even greasy and is prone to shrinking when baking."