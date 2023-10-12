Frozen Butter Is The Key To Golden, Flaky Biscuits

There's nothing more comforting than soft, flaky biscuits made from scratch. Biscuits are full of delicious dairy fat, featuring a dairy trifecta of butter, heavy cream, and buttermilk, and seasoned biscuit bakers know that cold is key. As with many other Southern-style baked goods, butter is the most important element in achieving the best taste and texture for your biscuits, but there's a special trick to make this ingredient even more effective. If you want perfectly golden, ultra-flaky biscuits, freeze the butter before working it into your biscuit dough.

Along with the leavening abilities of baking soda or baking powder, butter can actually help biscuits rise. If properly interspersed throughout the biscuit dough, cold butter reacts with the hot temperatures of the oven, creating little pockets of steam that help make biscuits fluffy and flaky. When it comes in contact with lots of heat, the rapidly melting frozen emulsion of fat and water helps form tender layers in the biscuit.

If you work with room-temperature butter, the temperature of your kitchen and the natural heat from your hands will start melting the butter prematurely, and the dry flour will absorb it before it has the chance to produce steam in the oven. This leads to more dense, flat biscuits rather than a tall, golden stack of layers. Essentially, the colder the butter, the better the biscuit. This cold butter rule also applies to other flaky and laminated pastries, like croissants, pie crusts, and scones.