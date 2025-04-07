14 Fail-Proof Tips To Memorize For Homemade Pie Crust

I find that a lot of the issues that arise with pie crust, whether you're baking a double-crusted fruit pie or doing a base for a meringue-topped treat, can be traced back to an issue with temperature. Pie crust — and more specifically, the fat inside of it — likes the cold. When you start to introduce warm ambient conditions, then you'll start to run into significant issues with it. The cold pieces of butter turn to steam when they hit the oven, which gives your pie crust both a lift and help to create those signature flaky layers. If your pie crust is too warm when it goes into the oven, you won't have enough steam potential to get the perfect rise. And what's worse is that overworking the crust and warming up that butter will only cause the moisture to seep into the flour, in turn expediting the development of gluten.

Temperature issues are easier to prevent than they are to fix. I would recommend chilling your pie dough as much as physically possible, which means chilling it after you've brought the dough together and again once it's in the tin. This will give the fat the opportunity to firm back up as you do other tasks, like prepare your pie filling.

The one technique I would be cautious of when it comes to temperatures, though, is using frozen butter. Large, frozen chunks of butter do not distribute as evenly as smaller ones, which can give you uneven layers. The frozen pieces are also hard to work into your dough, so you might actually end up overworking it in the process. In short, stick to cold — but not rock-hard — butter.