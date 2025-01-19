16 Pie Crust Crimping Techniques Every Home Baker Should Try

Pie-making is deceptively easy. Not only is it important to nail down a tasty filling for your pie of choice, but you also have to perfect your flaky pie crust. Getting the best pie crust ever doesn't just involve combining your fats and flour; it's also a matter of shaping, placing, and, of course, crimping your dough into the right shape.

Crimping can achieve two objectives, depending on the shape and style of your pie. If you're working with a double-crusted pie, like what you would use for chicken pot pie, then the crimp will fuse the two layers together and prevent any of the liquid inside from seeping out. If you're working with a single-layer crust, like for an open-faced pumpkin pie or pecan pie, then the crimping is a neat way to tie up any of the loose, scrappy edges that would otherwise burn if they were left to droop over the sides. Moreover, crimping is also done for aesthetics; a well-crimped pie can be the centerpiece for any dessert table.

As a home baker myself, I understand how crimping can be anxiety-inducing (especially if you classify yourself as someone who lacks a strong attention to detail). But here are some ways to reinvent your crimping style for beautiful and seamless (both literal and figurative) pies that look like they just came out of a professional shop.

