Disney World-Inspired Dole Whip Float Recipe
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We've taken the legendary Disney World Dole Whip soft serve and turned it into a delicious frozen dessert you can enjoy at home. This Disney World-inspired Dole Whip float is refreshing, easy to make, and a treat for adults and kids alike.
If you've ever been to Disney World, you've undoubtedly tasted the canary yellow concoction that is the Dole Whip. On a hot summer's day — and let's face it, every day in Florida is hot — there are few things more refreshing than the tangy, juicy pineapple flavor of the Dole Whip. This float recipe takes exactly that experience, but brings it home and adds another deliciously restorative layer to it: coconut water.
We've tested this recipe both with pineapple juice and coconut water, and the latter won by a long shot. It's cooling, complex, and energizing, unlike the strong acidic sweetness of the pineapple juice. We've also made our Dole Whip with coconut cream rather than dairy cream, to drive the tropical flavor further and make this even more refreshing. The result here is a frozen dessert that will quench your thirst and satisfy your sweet tooth all at once. And if it makes you feel like you're about to ride Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, then that's an added bonus.
Gather the ingredients for Dole Whip float
To make this Dole Whip float, you'll need frozen pineapple chunks, full-fat, chilled coconut cream, fresh lime juice, powdered sugar, salt, and chilled coconut water for floating our ice cream.
Step 1: Blend the Dole Whip
Combine the frozen pineapple, coconut cream, lime juice, powdered sugar, and salt in a blender.
Step 2: Adjust the consistency if needed
Blend on high until completely smooth and thick. The consistency should be scoopable, not pourable. If the blender stalls, add coconut cream 1 tablespoon at a time.
Step 3: Check for sweetness
Taste and adjust the sweetness.
Step 4: Freeze
Transfer the mixture to a piping bag and freeze it for 30 minutes to firm up if it's too soft to pipe. Do not overfreeze, or it will be too firm to pipe.
Step 5: Pipe into a glass
For each float, pipe Dole Whip in a tall swirl directly into and above the glass.
Step 6: Float in coconut water
Pour 4 ounces of coconut water around the float, leaving room at the top.
Step 7: Serve the Dole Whip floats
Serve immediately with a straw and spoon.
What can I serve with Dole Whip?
Disney World-Inspired Dole Whip Float Recipe
Our sunny, Disney-inspired pineapple Dole Whip floats in a refreshing splash of coconut water, for the perfect fun and fruity drink or snack for a summer day.
Ingredients
- 3 cups frozen pineapple chunks
- ½ cup coconut cream, full-fat, chilled
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon powdered sugar, or more to taste
- Pinch of salt
- 2 cups coconut water, chilled
Directions
- Combine the frozen pineapple, coconut cream, lime juice, powdered sugar, and salt in a blender.
- Blend on high until completely smooth and thick. The consistency should be scoopable, not pourable. If the blender stalls, add coconut cream 1 tablespoon at a time.
- Taste and adjust the sweetness.
- Transfer the mixture to a piping bag and freeze it for 30 minutes to firm up if it’s too soft to pipe. Do not overfreeze, or it will be too firm to pipe.
- For each float, pipe Dole Whip in a tall swirl directly into and above the glass.
- Pour 4 ounces of coconut water around the float, leaving room at the top.
- Serve immediately with a straw and spoon.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|193
|Total Fat
|10.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|25.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.7 g
|Total Sugars
|17.4 g
|Sodium
|165.5 mg
|Protein
|2.7 g
What variations can you make to this Dole Whip float?
Over the years, the Dole Whip at Disney World has been made in dozens of variations. Some of them were seasonal and time-limited, while others came back time and time again. Some of our favorites include mango, raspberry, orange, cherry, and watermelon. All you have to do to replicate any of these is to swap the frozen pineapple in our whip for one of these frozen fruits. If you're doing so, we recommend that you still keep the coconut water in the float as a refreshing contrast.
Of course, if you're ready to think outside the box in your Dole Whip selection, we have some ideas for you. For a grown-up twist on our coconut-scented Dole Whip float, try adding in a splash of coconut rum over the soft serve to make it into a fairly inspiring riff on a pina colada. Ginger beer takes it in a spicier direction and provides some bubbles, while prosecco feels elegant and fun, especially when paired with a raspberry or mango Dole Whip. On the toppings side, we sometimes like to sprinkle our Dole Whip with shredded toasted coconut, or even a drizzle of fresh passion fruit puree, which, together, add an acidic touch and a bit of crunch to the pairing, making the dessert feel more like a cross between a float and a sundae.
If your Dole Whip freezes too much, what can you do?
As the recipe developer for At the Immigrant's Table, many of the desserts I make are complex and layered, requiring multiple specialty ingredients and many hours in the fridge. This dessert isn't one of them. All you really need is a blender and a piping bag, and if you don't have that, a simple Ziploc with a hole in it will do just fine. But of course, as with anything deceptively simple, there are some pitfalls to watch out for with this Dole Whip float.
Overfreezing is the most common problem with this recipe, but luckily, it's easy to fix. If you left the piping bag in the freezer too long and the mixture has gone rock solid, let it sit on the counter for 5 to 10 minutes before you try to pipe it. You'll also need to massage the piping bag to make sure it all melts to a piping consistency, so you aren't left with chunks of frozen pineapple ice cream in the middle.
Don't try to rush the process with water or a microwave, as it may change the consistency of the Dole Whip. The sweet spot is when the mixture yields slightly when you squeeze the bag, but holds its shape when piped. Once there, work fast and don't worry if your piping isn't perfect — your Dole Whip float is going to taste amazing either way.