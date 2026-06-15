Disney World-Inspired Dole Whip Float Recipe

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We've taken the legendary Disney World Dole Whip soft serve and turned it into a delicious frozen dessert you can enjoy at home. This Disney World-inspired Dole Whip float is refreshing, easy to make, and a treat for adults and kids alike.

If you've ever been to Disney World, you've undoubtedly tasted the canary yellow concoction that is the Dole Whip. On a hot summer's day — and let's face it, every day in Florida is hot — there are few things more refreshing than the tangy, juicy pineapple flavor of the Dole Whip. This float recipe takes exactly that experience, but brings it home and adds another deliciously restorative layer to it: coconut water.

We've tested this recipe both with pineapple juice and coconut water, and the latter won by a long shot. It's cooling, complex, and energizing, unlike the strong acidic sweetness of the pineapple juice. We've also made our Dole Whip with coconut cream rather than dairy cream, to drive the tropical flavor further and make this even more refreshing. The result here is a frozen dessert that will quench your thirst and satisfy your sweet tooth all at once. And if it makes you feel like you're about to ride Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, then that's an added bonus.