12 Absolute Best Ways To Eat Dole Whip At Disney World

Days at Walt Disney World are full of characters, rides, fireworks, and, of course, snacks. While there are some iconic treats you absolutely must pick up, like popcorn and Mickey pretzels, neither of these quite smother the Florida heat like Disney's famous Dole Whip. Of course, you could go with another Disney ice cream, but a Dole Whip is so much more refreshing.

A Dole Whip is named for Dole, a company you probably know for fresh and prepackaged produce. In swirled form, Dole Whips look a lot like ice cream but are essentially sorbets. In general, the Dole Whip options are even vegan, even if there are several dairy-based options served at Dole Whip stands. Vegans will want to take extra care to ensure that the Dole Whip they order is actually vegan.

As a Walt Disney World local, my family and I visit Walt Disney World at least a few times a week. There has been more than one occasion where we've, in fact, gone every day for at least a short visit, sometimes only for fireworks. On our visits, I've sampled many treats around Disney World, and I can tell you that some Dole Whip offerings absolutely stand out and become memorable, must-get treats, but others are better left alone. I have collected some of my favorite ways to eat a Dole Whip in hopes that during your next Walt Disney World vacation, you'll find as much delight in a Dole Whip as I do.