17 Absolute Best Places To Find Ice Cream At Disney World

Even if you've never been to Disney World, hugged Mickey, or taken in a Disney fireworks spectacular, there's a good chance you know one defining factor of the parks: It's hot. Regardless of the season, you're bound to experience some extremely steamy days during your visit. Granted, Walt Disney World keeps its indoor locations very well air-conditioned, but sometimes that's just not enough. You'll want something to cool your body down from the inside out, which is where ice cream comes into play.

As a local to Walt Disney World, my family and I visit a few times a week, at least. I would visit each day if given the chance. Some days, my family goes rope drop to fireworks, but most days, we escape to Disney for just a few hours. Often, on those short trips, we'll grab a snack, and the snack of choice in my family is ice cream. It's safe to say that I've tried ice cream from nearly every location offering it on the Walt Disney World resort property, and there are certainly some stand-outs among them.

It's perhaps not surprising that ice cream is served in nearly every nook and cranny of the resort, but some of my favorite locations earn that recognition for their unique offerings. If you or someone you're traveling with is dairy-free, fear not; there are plenty of dairy free treats to enjoy, too.