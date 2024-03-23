We Tried 8 Spots At Disney Springs And Here's What's Worth The Hype

Originally introduced in 1975 as Lake Buena Vista Shopping Village, Disney Springs is a go-to destination for Florida residents and Sunshine State visitors alike. Guests don't need to purchase a ticket to enter Disney Springs, and there are well over 100 shops, eateries, and attractions for them to explore during their stay. The lakeside village is home to four distinct neighborhoods, from the fun-filled Marketplace to the posh West Side. Of course, after trekking across the 120-acre village, complete with bowling alleys, balloon rides, and more, it's incredibly easy to work up an appetite. Fortunately, there are mouthwatering menus posted at just about every turn — the only issue is choosing which one to try first.

Considering the number of restaurants, kiosks, and pubs to check out in Disney Springs, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by options when hunger strikes. But what better way to narrow down your choices than with some Disney insider tips? During a recent visit to Walt Disney World, I caught up with Disney Springs' Executive Chef Georg Paulussen to hear which dining destinations and dishes he recommends most. From traditional French pastries at Amorette's Patisserie to savory smoked crawdogs at B.B. Wolf's Sausage Co., Paulussen has suggestions to suit every craving on your next trip to Disney Springs.

Some items were provided by Disney.