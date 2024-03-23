We Tried 8 Spots At Disney Springs And Here's What's Worth The Hype
Originally introduced in 1975 as Lake Buena Vista Shopping Village, Disney Springs is a go-to destination for Florida residents and Sunshine State visitors alike. Guests don't need to purchase a ticket to enter Disney Springs, and there are well over 100 shops, eateries, and attractions for them to explore during their stay. The lakeside village is home to four distinct neighborhoods, from the fun-filled Marketplace to the posh West Side. Of course, after trekking across the 120-acre village, complete with bowling alleys, balloon rides, and more, it's incredibly easy to work up an appetite. Fortunately, there are mouthwatering menus posted at just about every turn — the only issue is choosing which one to try first.
Considering the number of restaurants, kiosks, and pubs to check out in Disney Springs, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by options when hunger strikes. But what better way to narrow down your choices than with some Disney insider tips? During a recent visit to Walt Disney World, I caught up with Disney Springs' Executive Chef Georg Paulussen to hear which dining destinations and dishes he recommends most. From traditional French pastries at Amorette's Patisserie to savory smoked crawdogs at B.B. Wolf's Sausage Co., Paulussen has suggestions to suit every craving on your next trip to Disney Springs.
Some items were provided by Disney.
Amorette's Patisserie
Sweet tooths looking for something truly indulgent can find some of the best desserts in Disney Springs at Amorette's Patisserie. While visiting this adorable bake shop, I tried my hand at decorating its signature Mickey Mouse Petit Cake, a glossy mirror-glazed confection that's almost too pretty to eat. The character cake, which also comes in a spotted Minnie Mouse version, contains chocolate cake, mousse, and Italian buttercream under its shiny red dome. You can sign up for the Cake Decorating Experience yourself — and yes, you can bring your finished creation home. Or, if baking and decorating aren't your thing, simply taste your way through Amorette's menu, instead.
When asked to pick his favorite Disney Springs dessert, Chef Paulussen nominated a French classic from Amorette's Patisserie. "I would probably do our chocolate crème brûlée from Amorette's," he tells me. The chef also had high praise for the shop's eclairs, which are available year-round in traditional flavors like vanilla, pistachio, and hazelnut. However, the bakery's seasonal pastries made with fruit-flavored fillings are even tastier, says Paulussen. So, if you happen to see mango or blueberry make an appearance on the menu, don't hesitate to add one of these eclairs to your order.
B.B. Wolf's Sausage Co.
Nothing hits the spot during a mid-afternoon slump like a hot dog. However, the globally inspired offerings at B.B. Wolf's Sausage Co. make the handheld snack more irresistible than ever. It's easy to overlook this Disney Springs outpost at first glance, but closer inspection of its menu reveals a treasure trove of meaty treats that you won't find anywhere else. "It's the idea of a cool bratwurst or a hot dog or a kielbasa, but it's not just a sausage on a bun," says Chef Paulussen. "We have different influences, [like] Hawaiian sausage and Creole sausage; all these different things." Indeed, the Hawaiian Island Dog served with Spam and grilled pineapple salsa, and the Creole-inspired Mardi Gras Smoked Crawdog are two of the most intriguing items on the menu. There's also the New York Pastrami Reuben and Texas Chili-Cheese Dog, which you can try alongside the Hawaiian in the Three Little Pigs sampler plate.
In addition to its unique roster of franks, the tantalizing takeout spot also carries an alternative option for vegetarian guests. A culinary tour of the world's best sausages wouldn't be complete without some top-tier bratwurst, and B.B. Wolf's Plant-Based Bratwurst Sausage is the total package, garnished with German mustard and sauerkraut on a pretzel bun. As with other Disney Springs eateries, you'll even find seasonal specials at the Sausage Co. from time to time — past highlights include the smoky Chicken Jambalaya Dog and traditional Oktoberfest brat with spätzle.
Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew
Whether you bring home a baker's dozen weekly or only occasionally indulge in these sweet treats, there's never a bad time for donuts. At Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew, located in Disney Springs, there's a stunning assortment of doughy delights to try. One highlight of the menu is the Black Raspberry Beret, a princely pastry stuffed with ripe raspberry jam and draped with a fresh mint leaf for good measure. Other bestsellers at Everglazed Donuts include the Take 6, a chocolate donut loaded with candy bar toppings like peanuts and pretzels, and the Purple Glazed Ube, brimming with velvety flavor from puréed yam. In terms of beverages, there are plenty of coffeehouse-inspired creations to sip, like the peanut butter-infused Reese's Nitro Cold Brew or the Purple Reign, an ube-based drink that can be topped with a matching donut.
You'll be pleased to find that Everglazed Donuts has a savory side to its menu, too. For breakfast, sink your teeth into the Breakfast Burger, a beef patty topped with egg, cheese, and mayo, or sample a simple egg and cheese sammy, instead. Once lunchtime rolls around, take a look at The Funky Chicken sandwich, a unique take on fast-food chicken topped with ranch slaw, BBQ sauce, and pickles. Round out your meal with an order of Everglazed's scrumptious Spicy Fries, which come fully dressed with Buffalo seasoning, sliced scallions, and a touch of spicy mayo.
Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar
"Indiana Jones" fans will surely appreciate Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar, nestled in The Landing of Disney Springs. Chef Paulussen says this is one of the best spots in Disney Springs to check out come nightfall, and I'd have to agree. After meeting with Jock Lindsey's Chef Gary Miles for a taste of the restaurant's most popular plates, several stuck out as must-try menu items. The Hangar Bar's cozy dining area, decked in loads of conversation-starting decor, will make you feel right at home. But perhaps best of all, this laidback eatery is open until midnight for those seeking a late-night bite or drink in Disney Springs.
The Air Pirate's Cargo Loaded Pretzel, filled with everything from prosciutto and sliced bratwurst to smoked cheddar, is perfect for a hungry crowd — plus, it even comes with housemade caraway pickles. I also loved the Medjool Date and Manchego Flatbread, topped with frisée and balsamic glaze, as well as its Margherita counterpart. If you're lucky enough to stop by when Jock Lindsey's holiday menu is in effect, try its "Naughty or Nice" Deviled Eggs, with spicy and sweet flavors in shades of red and green. Or, savor the pub's striking O' Ham N' Cheese Trees, a feast for the senses served under glass with smoke swirls still intact.
The Ganachery
In case you didn't get your sugar fix at Amorette's Patisserie, there's always The Ganachery in Disney Springs' Marketplace district. Established in 2015, the world-class boutique is practically heaven on Earth for chocolate lovers. It boasts 16 varieties of chocolate ganache squares on its permanent menu, plus an assortment of treats like made-to-order s'mores and chocolate-covered marshmallows. Opposite the shop's confectionary cases, guests can watch chocolatiers create magic through a massive window into the kitchen. As if that weren't enough reason to follow your nose to this Disney Springs dessert haven, there are also sparkling red Rosa Regale and Malted Chocolate Chillers to accompany the tasting experience.
The shop's signature ganache squares are available in dark and milk varieties, made with ingredients like real cream and single-origin chocolate. My favorites included the flaky Egyptian Sea Salt & melt-in-your-mouth Pistachio varieties, but it's worth ordering an assortment to taste your way to your own verdict. Seasonal items include peppermint s'mores, an elevated take on a campfire classic, and holiday bonbons in flavors like eggnog, candy cane, and dark chocolate snowflake. And before you leave, make sure to grab a tube of chocolate pearls for the road. These crunchy little candies appear in several popular Disney desserts, and you'll find every flavor imaginable on The Ganachery's shelves.
Chef Art Smith's Homecomin'
Chef Art Smith is a longtime contributor to Walt Disney World's dining scene, and his Disney Springs restaurant, Homecomin', is a must-try on my list. Grabbing a reservation is highly recommended, as seats fill up fast in this cheerful American eatery. If you're not quite sure where to start, begin with the Jasper Board. The stunning charcuterie platter lets you sample several of the restaurant's specialties at once, from homemade creamy chicken salad and crackers to rich tomato-bacon jam. Other can't-miss items on the menu include the Church Lady Deviled Eggs and Key West Shrimp Cocktail, both good enough to inspire several copycat recipes from fans. Then, to truly feel at home in Homecomin', pair these hearty starters with one of Smith's signature cocktails.
I sipped on the Brown Sugar Old Fashioned, a sweet, smooth potion laced with chocolate bitters and cherries. But if you'd like something with a little more bite to it, a Moonshine Flight might be more up your alley. It even comes with pickle juice and candied pecans to wash it down. And if there's any room left at the end of your meal, the Signature Sampler is definitely worth your while. This jam-packed dessert features three of Chef Smith's signature sweet treats: Hummingbird Cake, made with pineapple-banana crumb and cream cheese frosting, Chocolate Pecan Pie, and a moonshine syrup-soaked Shine Cake.
YeSake Kiosk
When evening falls and you're searching for a quick bite at the end of your Disney Springs journey, look no further than YeSake Kiosk. Since 2016, this quaint brick building has been a fixture of the Disney Springs Town Center, located near Planet Hollywood. Aside from its reasonable prices and relaxed setting, it's one of the best places to find Japanese food in Disney Springs. This charming stop features street food-inspired fare, such as skewered takoyaki and karaage, or Japanese fried chicken. You can also build your own poke bowl with ingredients like organic tofu, fresh salmon, or Ahi tuna.
But the fun doesn't stop there. YeSake's pillowy buns, filled with teriyaki chicken or sausage pizza, are perfect for snacking on the go. If you're in the mood for something sweet afterward, try its boba tea made with taro, Hokkaido black tea, or strawberry milk — but be on the lookout for limited-edition seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice and peppermint chocolate, too. Impressively, YeSake's beverage menu also includes a selection of hot and cold sakes, Kirin frozen draft beer, and two types of Sapporo. Once you grab your order, settle into one of the cozy outdoor tables near the water, or take a scenic stroll down Disney Springs' West Side Lakefront Walk.
eet by Maneet Chauhan
Last but not least is a brand new Indian restaurant at Disney Springs, eet by Maneet Chauhan. The celebrity chef's eponymous eatery just launched in December 2023, but it's already amassed a sizable following. Tucked in the Marketplace region of the complex, it's a gorgeous getaway for a quick pick-me-up or a leisurely sit-down meal. If you're already a fan of Chauhan's "Chaat" cookbook, you'll love the sumptuous dishes served at eet. With everything from build-your-own rice bowls to boozy fruit slushies, the colorful hangout is a one-of-a-kind Indian spot with universal appeal.
Whether you're an Indian food fanatic or have never even nibbled naan, it's safe to say you'll be satisfied at eet. Chauhan's menu draws inspiration from traditional Indian foods and flavors but reimagines them in delightful new ways. The Saag Paneer Pizza, for example, sees the savory spiced spinach dish served between comforting layers of naan bread and cheese. For more traditional fare, I suggest the Pani Puri. One of the "Chopped" star's childhood favorites, these savory, crispy snacks are fun to make and eat. Start by filling each shell with a spicy mash of chickpeas and potatoes, then follow with a drizzle of fresh cilantro-mint dressing.