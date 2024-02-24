How Maneet Chauhan Was Inspired To Make The Saag Paneer Pizza At Disney Spring's EET Restaurant - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When we heard Walt Disney World would be teaming up with renowned celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, we couldn't wait to dig into the resulting restaurant's menu. EET by Maneet Chauhan is a new Indian restaurant at Disney Springs, Walt Disney World's admission-free vacation hub in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. What's more, it's one of only two Indian-inspired eateries at the park. Unlike Sanaa, an Indian-African fusion lounge located in Disney's Animal Kingdom, EET focuses primarily on tantalizing Indian fare — and with James Beard Award of Excellence winner Chauhan at the helm, it makes for an unforgettable Disney dining experience.

Like Chauhan's cookbook, "Chaat: Recipes from the Kitchens, Markets, and Railways of India," the restaurant's menu is filled with flavorful selections. But, EET is a bit less traditional: tandoori chicken poutine, served with creamy makhani sauce in place of traditional gravy, and walking tacos, comprised of a crunchy bed of Indian puffed snacks topped with savory pork chili, chutney, and cotija cheese, are must-try examples. Perhaps the most interesting is EET's saag paneer pizza, which combines a classic Indian dish with a street food staple loved from Naples to New York.

In exclusive comments to Tasting Table, chef Chauhan filled us in on the story — and flavors — behind her newest restaurant. If you can't drop by Disney Springs for a taste of EET's saag paneer pizza, don't fret. The Food Network star gave us her best tips to make this signature dish at home.