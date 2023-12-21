Chefs Reveal The Must-Try Holiday Treats At Disney Springs

During the winter holiday season at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs you'll find a variety of festive culinary creations like boozy cocktails, peppermint-infused desserts, and other joyful foods served at the many different eateries. There are tons of treats to indulge in during your visit to the giant outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment complex. To help you make the most of your visit, Tasting Table spoke to two of the chefs at Disney Springs for insight on all the must-try recommendations.

First, we spoke to chef Gary at Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar, a waterfront restaurant that's decked out for the season. The eatery is currently offering up a special holiday menu for the fifth year in a row, and chef Gary introduced us to some of the festive foods being served up to celebrate the most wonderful time of year. He also shared some of his favorite dishes from other restaurants around Disney Springs. Afterwards, Tasting Table chatted with chef Jennifer at The Ganachery, a specialty chocolate shop located at The Landing, for the scoop on a seasonal dessert that you can't leave Disney Springs without trying.