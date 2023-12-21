Chefs Reveal The Must-Try Holiday Treats At Disney Springs
During the winter holiday season at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs you'll find a variety of festive culinary creations like boozy cocktails, peppermint-infused desserts, and other joyful foods served at the many different eateries. There are tons of treats to indulge in during your visit to the giant outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment complex. To help you make the most of your visit, Tasting Table spoke to two of the chefs at Disney Springs for insight on all the must-try recommendations.
First, we spoke to chef Gary at Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar, a waterfront restaurant that's decked out for the season. The eatery is currently offering up a special holiday menu for the fifth year in a row, and chef Gary introduced us to some of the festive foods being served up to celebrate the most wonderful time of year. He also shared some of his favorite dishes from other restaurants around Disney Springs. Afterwards, Tasting Table chatted with chef Jennifer at The Ganachery, a specialty chocolate shop located at The Landing, for the scoop on a seasonal dessert that you can't leave Disney Springs without trying.
Disney Springs offers festive sweet and savory treats for the holidays
If you appreciate savory foods, chef Gary has several recommendations for your cravings. Starting off is the Naughty or Nice Deviled Eggs, which are dyed red and green and topped with deep-fried ham and a sweet or spicy honey glaze (depending on which list you made this year). Chef Gary says the most popular dish on the menu is the O' Ham N' Cheese Trees, created by turning puff pastry into tree shapes filled with ham, cheddar cheese, and garlic herb butter, and paired with a sugar plum jam made with fresh black plums. He rounds out his recommendations with cranberry barbeque meatballs, bursting with over-the-top flavor. They're made with beef, cranberry barbeque sauce, citrus goat cheese, fresh apples, spiced walnuts, candied cranberries, and fried basil.
And to satisfy your sweet tooth, chef Jennifer at The Ganachery recommends trying the peppermint s'mores. These made-to-order holiday versions of the classic dessert are created with handcrafted chocolate graham crackers and filled with a toasted vanilla bean marshmallow, peppermint bark (that's also made in-house), and flaky sea salt. On top, the s'mores are adorned with a festive swirl of powdered sugar that looks like freshly dusted snow. It's the perfect treat to put you in the holiday spirit.
Check out our full video for more on all the delicious holiday bites to try at Disney Springs, and additional recommendations directly from the chefs. Disney Springs' holiday menus are available at through December 30, 2023.