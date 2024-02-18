Disney World Levels Up Its Sweet Snacks With New Popcorn Junkie Flavors

Popcorn Junkie, a quaint yet ambitious venture, was conceived by Neal and Minetta Crosier. Initially, the business was solely managed by the founding duo, but it has since expanded to include a staff of nine. Despite its growth, it remains a tight-knit operation. The company, which once operated a retail location, chose to pivot by shutting it down. Now, it uses a production facility that not only enables it to supply popcorn to various vendors but also facilitates direct customer orders through its website, enhancing its operational flexibility and customer reach.

Upon their relocation to Central Florida, the Crosiers stumbled upon a significant void in the snack market, specifically in the realm of delicious flavored popcorn. Having been accustomed to the rich variety of flavored popcorn in Chicago, where a mix of caramel and cheddar popcorn is nearly considered an essential food group, they were driven by a strong desire to fill this substantial gap in Central Florida. Their passion for popcorn led them to introduce this beloved snack to the region, seamlessly integrating it within the theme parks and beyond. This move capitalized on the untapped market potential and brought a taste of their Chicago roots to their new home, blending tradition with innovation.