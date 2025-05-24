The Ultimate Dining Guide For Disney's Magic Kingdom
Walt Disney World has four main theme parks: Animal Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and, perhaps most famously, Magic Kingdom. Aside from the rides, characters, and fireworks, food is a main draw for guests visiting Walt Disney World. For many, the Magic Kingdom is something of a rite of passage and a must-visit park while visiting this central Florida favorite.
The Magic Kingdom is a collection of lands, including Tomorrowland, Frontierland, Adventureland, Liberty Square, and Fantasyland. In the middle of it all is Cinderella's Castle and Main Street USA. Throughout the park, you'll find walk-up windows, quick service, and sit-down restaurant locations with fresh meals, heavier options, and even buffets offering a range of delicious choices. To help you plan your meals or even offer some last-minute dining advice while in the park, we've gathered the dining options available to you. These locations are in addition to popcorn, churro, and ice cream carts dotting Magic Kingdom in each land.
Aloha Isle
Located behind The Magic Carpets of Aladdin and beside the Enchanted Tiki Room in Adventureland, you'll find Aloha Isle. This sweet spot is a walk-up window that serves Disney World's famous DOLE Whip. There are several flavors and combinations sold here, including the classic pineapple and other more unique flavors. Aloha Isle is a special favorite among vegans because classic DOLE Whip and several of the other fruit-based flavors are dairy-free. Guests searching for a refreshing, fruit-based treat in the sweltering Florida heat should stop here for one of the best snacks in the pack.
Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies
Tomorrowland has no sit-down restaurants, only quick-service spots and walk-up windows. Even still, there's no lack of treats. One spot to grab a sweet snack is Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies. As you're walking into the land from the central hub, it's on the left as you round the corner to the Tomorrowland Speedway. You'll find ice cream, floats, sundaes, and shakes, all of which admittedly melt quickly, but are delicious nevertheless. We'd categorize this as somewhere between a walk-up and a quick service, but unlike most walk-ups, there's actually indoor seating with air conditioning nearby.
Be Our Guest Restaurant
When Fantasyland underwent its renovation over a decade ago, Beast's castle from "Beauty and the Beast" appeared in the park with the grand opportunity to dine in the enchanted castle. Be Our Guest Restaurant, one of the most popular restaurants at Disney World, asks guests to choose an appetizer, entree, and dessert for a fixed price. All while sitting in one of the three rooms, there's plenty to look at and enjoy, and it effectively brings the fantasy of the movie to life. This is a must-visit for Belle's biggest fans.
Casey's Corner
While you're staring down Cinderella's Castle at the end of Main Street, be sure to look to your left. There, you'll find Casey's Corner, a quick service spot themed to be a hot dog and theme park snacks restaurant. We love grabbing our meal and heading over to the Hub Grass area for a little picnic. This is one of the best places to grab lunch at the Magic Kingdom. It's hard to go wrong with the corn dog nuggets, cheese fries, and a frozen mint julep. Not to mention, it's one of the places you'll find the cheapest food at Disney World.
Cheshire Cafe
The Mad Tea Party spinning tea cup ride is one of the more popular, iconic rides at the park. Only a few steps from the queue, you can pick up a snack at the Cheshire Cafe. Known mostly as a spot to pick up the striped sweet Cheshire tail pastry, there are also pretzels, drinks, and coffee. Stop here after you take a spin on the cups — not before — unless you have an iron stomach, that is.
Cinderella's Royal Table
Walking down Main Street, you'll no doubt wonder what it is like inside the castle commanding your view. Cinderella's Royal Table gives you the chance to find out. While you take in the views high above the park and enjoy your choice of appetizer, entree, and dessert, you'll meet princesses dressed in their iconic gowns for photos, autographs, and opportunities for memories. It's the perfect place for your princess-loving Disney fans to meet the heroines of their favorite stories, but be sure to get a reservation well in advance because this is one of the Disney restaurants that is the hardest to get into.
Columbia Harbour House
Not far from the Haunted Mansion, you'll find Columbia Harbour House, an ideal place to grab lunch or dinner. With its creaky wood interior and cozy feel, this quick service is one of our favorite spots for a classic lobster roll. As you enter, you'll approach the cash registers to place your order before settling with your party somewhere within the restaurant. One of our favorite spots is on the second floor, and if you're lucky, you might even get a seat next to a window where you may be able to watch a parade traveling through if you time it just right.
Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe
For a more complete meal within the confines of Tomorrowland, seek out Sonny Eclipse's sweet beats in the quick service spot called Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. This spot has an animatronic DJ (the aforementioned Sonny) that plays music while you enjoy more traditional American fare, like burgers and fries. Though the menu isn't anything too out of the ordinary, there is ample seating, both indoors and out. We like grabbing a spot in the outdoor area to people-watch and enjoy a quick lunch.
The Crystal Palace
Character dining experiences are one of the more unique opportunities you have while vacationing at Walt Disney World. While you enjoy your meal, various characters come to your table for a brief visit that could include hugs, autographs, and pictures. The Crystal Palace, located not far from Casey's Corner, is focused on the Winnie the Pooh crew. It's styled after the famed Crystal Palace, host of the very first World's Fair in 1851, and is a lovely building, both inside and out. This is a buffet, making it easy to choose exactly the foods you and your family want to enjoy, and nothing you don't. If you have picky eaters in your traveling party, buffets are a great option.
The Diamond Horseshoe
Rather than being a completely unique restaurant, The Diamond Horseshoe serves meals very similar to those at the Liberty Tree Tavern. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying closure, The Diamond Horseshoe was largely a BBQ restaurant. At the time of writing, the two restaurants offer basically the same meal: a Thanksgiving-type holiday feast, complete with mains and sides. However, the best part is the dessert: a gooey toffee cake. At The Diamond Horseshoe, you'll sit in a space like an old music hall, befitting the Frontierland atmosphere.
The Friar's Nook
Between all of the hustle and bustle of rides, shopping, and navigating through the crowds, you're bound to get hungry for lunch. If you don't want to leave the action of Fantasyland, Friar's Nook is our pick for stopping for a quick bite at one of the best quick-service restaurants at Walt Disney World. The menu here rotates somewhat regularly; in the past, we've enjoyed entrees that include various tater tot meals. At the time of writing, the featured option was tater tots with bacon, cheddar, and ranch with green onions on top. In the past, we've also had macaroni and cheese tots, which were stellar. This is the perfect place to count on a quick meal with nearby seating to rest.
Gaston's Tavern
No one does theming quite as well as the Walt Disney World Company, and this is on full display at Gaston's Tavern. Located not far from the entrance to Be Our Guest Restaurant, you'll find a tavern dedicated to the legacy of the one and only Gaston. LeFou's Brew is one of our favorite things to get here. Made to look like a beer, it's actually an apple juice slushy with a little sweetness from toasted marshmallow and a fruity, passion fruit and mango foam. Cinnamon rolls from Gaston's Tavern are the stuff of legend and one of the best fast breakfasts at Walt Disney World.
Golden Oak Outpost
Since there's so much to do at the Magic Kingdom, we find the quickest meals are sometimes the best, and the Golden Oak Outpost has the perfect options for such an occasion. The menu can be pretty small, but the offerings are always full of flavor. At the time of writing, the Golden Outpost was offering hot honey chicken with sweet potato fries or Tiana's Famous Beignets, celebrating the somewhat recent opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure. You'll find the Golden Oak Outpost not far from this attraction, so the theme works perfectly.
Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen
One of the best parts about vacationing at Walt Disney World is that there is something for everyone, even the pun-loving, dad-joke-hawking comedian in your group. Before heading to Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen (or more simply, the Skipper Canteen), the best place to get in the right mindset is to enjoy a world-famous jungle cruise. Then hightail it over to this sit-down restaurant for a meal you won't believe you can get in the middle of a theme park, with options like a curry stew on coconut rice, or even steak, fresh fish dishes, or noodle bowls. The options here are a little more adventurous (to match the theming), but we've loved everything we've ordered.
Liberty Tree Tavern
Styled to look like a tavern from America's earliest days, Liberty Tree Tavern serves similar fare as the Diamond Horseshoe. The setup, though, is much different. The tavern has a cozier feel, and the tables tend to get much busier. It's definitely the kind of place you go to have a hearty holiday meal, so we love reserving a spot here during the Thanksgiving or Christmas season. Like Columbia Harbor house, it's full of creaky wood and feels like you're stepping foot back into a founding father's dining room.
The Lunching Pad
One of our favorite rides in the Magic Kingdom is the People Mover. The Lunching Pad is located right underneath the loading zone for this ride, and we love its futuristic diner vibes. If you simply want a quick hot dog or pretzel, this should be your stop. The line is never too busy, and you'll get solid choices that are easy to eat while walking to your next ride. With a few tables nearby, there's even space to rest and enjoy.
Main Street Bakery
One thing we've learned in our travels to Walt Disney World is that the theme park never does anything simply. It's always over the top, and the Starbucks locations are evidence of that alone. In each of the four main theme parks, you can visit a Starbucks location styled to fit right in the specific park. At the Magic Kingdom, it is a bakery that feeds into the Main Street vibes, aptly called the Main Street Bakery. No matter what time we visit, we always seem to encounter a hefty wait, so be prepared to wait your turn, all while taking in the design of this unique Starbucks space, awaiting your Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll.
Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe
For a filling, tasty meal deep into The Magic Kingdom, check out Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe. Located in Frontierland, not far from where parades step off, pull up a seat and chow down on tamales, nachos, salad, or a rice bowl with your choice of meat between citrus-chipotle chicken, cherry BBQ cola pork, or green chile beef. The menu is full of unique and flavorful options, and with so much seating, this quick service is the perfect place to grab lunch or dinner and rehydrate before heading back into the Florida heat.
Pinocchio Village Haus
Right next to It's a Small World, enjoy lunch or dinner at Pinocchio Village House. This is the spot to go for a tasty flatbread. There is a buffalo chicken option, as well as ones heavily layered with meat or even just a simple cheese flatbread. If these aren't really your thing, you can also pick up a Caesar salad or even a chicken Parmesan sandwich. Of course, there are chicken strips and fries as well as more festive treats around the holidays, like Yule Log. One of the best parts about the Pinocchio Village House is that there are windows that look right down into It's a Small World, and you can interact with guests through the window. It's these extra touches that make the Magic Kingdom so special.
Plaza Ice Cream Parlor
Not much goes better with a walk down Main Street than ice cream, and in the Magic Kingdom, the menu most devoted to this goal is none other than the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor. You can order a simple ice cream cone, but you can also go full Disney Magic, with an all-American sundae or a Plaza ice cream sundae. We've even seen ice cream sundaes made in a Mickey-styled sink for that extra special touch. If you want something that's a little easier to eat in the Florida heat, there are also milkshakes for an extra sweet sip.
The Plaza Restaurant
Before you stop in for dessert at the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor, enjoy your meal at the Plaza Restaurant. Located at the end of Main Street, opposite Casey's Corner, this restaurant feels like an upscale cafe. On the menu is everything from a chicken Waldorf salad to a turkey club and a slew of different options in between. Whether you're going for something super rich or on the lighter side, everyone in your party will find the perfect meal. With all of the décor and mirrors throughout, the restaurant is beautifully appointed. Like so many other spaces in Walt Disney World, you'll need to remind yourself over and over again that you're in the middle of a theme park.
Sleepy Hollow
Right off the bridge heading into Liberty Square, you'll come to Sleepy Hollow, a quick service with a walk-up window and a fair amount of seating outdoors. This quick service has sweet and savory options, but most of the choices feel much more like carnival food than anything else. If you simply can't visit the theme park without a funnel cake, this is your stop, and these can even come with a Nutella like spread with bananas and whipped cream. If you want a dressed up Mickey waffle, go for the one piled high with berries and cream. For lunch, order a Mickey waffle surrounding a piece of chicken. It's a fabulous meal and one we've enjoyed plenty of times.
Spring Roll Wagon
One of our favorite snacks in all of the Magic Kingdom comes from a little wagon located right outside of Adventureland. You'll know you're getting close when you spot the line that forms around lunchtime. At the Spring Roll Wagon, you can order uniquely flavored spring rolls. The menu can do some swapping, but we've sampled cheeseburger, pepperoni pizza, and even pastrami spring rolls. The cheeseburger spring roll, in particular, is fantastic and tastes like a rolled-up cheeseburger.
Storybook Treats
Just steps from Friar's Nook, you'll find Storybook Treats, one of our favorite places to stop for a sundae before fireworks. Here, you can grab ice cream or DOLE Whip treats themed for particular fairy tales. For instance, at the time of writing, Storybook Treats had a Rapunzel Sundae. This particular treat has wild berry ice cream and lemon DOLE Whip with berry compote and little flowers made of sugar. It's a delicious sundae, and if you want to avoid the madness of Main Street fireworks, hanging out around this area is one of the most beautiful places to view fireworks at the end of the night in all of Magic Kingdom.
Tony's Town Square Restaurant
Lovers of classic Disney stories will adore Tony's Town Square Restaurant. You'll find this one very close to the entrance of the Magic Kingdom, but if you follow your nose, the smell of garlic bread will take you right there. The restaurant is named for the Italian restaurant made popular in the beloved "Lady and the Tramp" movie. Here, you'll find every pasta dish you would typically expect to see, like chicken Parmesan, fettuccine Alfredo, and spaghetti and meatballs, among others. Fans of garlic bread absolutely must order Tony's garlic bread for the table. You may find that you want to order a few servings if your party is large or especially ravenous.
Westward Ho
Stationed in Frontierland, you'll find Westward Ho, a cart dishing up candied bacon, mini corn dogs, jalapeño poppers, and even some breakfast sandwiches earlier in the morning. If the wait at the Main Street Bakery was simply too long for you, stop over here for a Joffrey's cold brew with your choice of flavored syrup for only a little bit extra. Alternatively, if you need something even more refreshing, try the frozen lemonade or Coca-Cola slushy.