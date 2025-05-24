The Ultimate Dining Guide For Disney's Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World has four main theme parks: Animal Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and, perhaps most famously, Magic Kingdom. Aside from the rides, characters, and fireworks, food is a main draw for guests visiting Walt Disney World. For many, the Magic Kingdom is something of a rite of passage and a must-visit park while visiting this central Florida favorite.

The Magic Kingdom is a collection of lands, including Tomorrowland, Frontierland, Adventureland, Liberty Square, and Fantasyland. In the middle of it all is Cinderella's Castle and Main Street USA. Throughout the park, you'll find walk-up windows, quick service, and sit-down restaurant locations with fresh meals, heavier options, and even buffets offering a range of delicious choices. To help you plan your meals or even offer some last-minute dining advice while in the park, we've gathered the dining options available to you. These locations are in addition to popcorn, churro, and ice cream carts dotting Magic Kingdom in each land.