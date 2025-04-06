13 Disney Restaurants That Are The Hardest To Get Into

A Disney vacation can be one of the most exciting trips to plan. To make the most of it, pre-planning many months ahead is almost necessary now, especially when it comes to restaurants. With so many popular restaurants onsite, there are many that you can walk straight into, but there are also many that will be incredibly difficult to get into if you don't plan ahead.

The difficulty of getting into a restaurant at Disney ebbs and flows throughout the year, and peak times like school breaks and holidays make an already popular restaurant seemingly impossible to get into. Even during times of the year when there aren't as many visitors, the restaurants in our upcoming list are still quite difficult to get into. Though none of these restaurants are as difficult to get into as Club 33 (a members-only club), they are still hard to get reservations at — but we'll give you tips on how to score one.

We've combed through a ton of restaurants in both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, and have come up with a comprehensive list of restaurants that you should definitely plan ahead for. Disney opens its restaurant reservations 60 days in advance, and earlier for hotel guests — and for some of these restaurants, the reservations can be gone in minutes. We'll give you a thorough run-down of what to expect for each restaurant. So, strap on your Mickey Mouse ears, and let's get some delicious food!