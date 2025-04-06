13 Disney Restaurants That Are The Hardest To Get Into
A Disney vacation can be one of the most exciting trips to plan. To make the most of it, pre-planning many months ahead is almost necessary now, especially when it comes to restaurants. With so many popular restaurants onsite, there are many that you can walk straight into, but there are also many that will be incredibly difficult to get into if you don't plan ahead.
The difficulty of getting into a restaurant at Disney ebbs and flows throughout the year, and peak times like school breaks and holidays make an already popular restaurant seemingly impossible to get into. Even during times of the year when there aren't as many visitors, the restaurants in our upcoming list are still quite difficult to get into. Though none of these restaurants are as difficult to get into as Club 33 (a members-only club), they are still hard to get reservations at — but we'll give you tips on how to score one.
We've combed through a ton of restaurants in both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, and have come up with a comprehensive list of restaurants that you should definitely plan ahead for. Disney opens its restaurant reservations 60 days in advance, and earlier for hotel guests — and for some of these restaurants, the reservations can be gone in minutes. We'll give you a thorough run-down of what to expect for each restaurant. So, strap on your Mickey Mouse ears, and let's get some delicious food!
Cinderella's Royal Table
Cinderella's Royal Table is located in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. It's actually situated right inside the famous Cinderella's castle, which is the centerpiece for Disney World. Not only is this restaurant in a prime location, but its decor and ambiance draw in hundreds of guests every single day. It's designed to look like the dining room of Cinderella's castle, complete with large vaulted ceilings, chandeliers, stained glass windows, and Disney princesses who visit while you're eating.
The menu at Cinderella's Table features American cuisine. For breakfast, you can expect things like banana-stuffed French toast, eggs, bacon, and of course, Mickey-shaped waffles. Lunch and dinner options are much more upscale, and may see you ordering items like roasted lamb chops, filet mignon, and marinated grilled chicken. The prices are pre-fixed per person and include one appetizer, entrée, and dessert.
Cinderella's Royal Table is a restaurant that you want to be ready to grab a reservation for the minute that they become available. If you don't end up getting the reservation that you were hoping for ahead of time, there may be a late dinner time slot available – many 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. seating times popped up when we checked the reservations for the next month. You can add yourself to the waitlist day-of as well; however, it's said that getting in that way is very rare.
Le Cellier Steakhouse
Le Cellier Steakhouse is a popular restaurant that's located in the Canadian section of Epcot's World Showcase. It has a very warm and almost medieval atmosphere. It's designed to represent a Canadian chateau — with candle-lit chandeliers, arched stone walls, wooden beams, and dark wood tables and chairs, it definitely will make you feel immersed into another world.
The cuisine at Le Cellier Steakhouse is Canadian, and the restaurant serves lunch and dinner. If you've never visited Canada, this is a great time to try some popular Canadian dishes. You can expect to get dishes like signature poutine, Canadian cove mussels, escargot, filet mignon, scallops, Canadian black cod, and more. There is also Canadian coffee, beer, and wine available. Everything is priced à la carte.
Reservations at Le Cellier Steakhouse can be difficult to get – specifically for dinner. If you're hoping for that dinner reservation, you'll need to be ready 60 days ahead to snag a spot. Since the steakhouse serves such decadent, full meals, many people don't want to stop in for a midday lunch. However, if that doesn't deter you, you can likely grab a lunch reservation the week of.
Teppan Edo
Teppan Edo is a restaurant in Japan's section of the Epcot World Showcase. This is a Teppanyaki-style restaurant, so there are large tables that center around a grill. The chefs cook right in front of you, and in true Disney style, they practically perform their own show while doing so. Disney also hires "cultural representatives" from each country featured in its World Showcase, so for Teppan Edo, many of the chefs and waiters will actually be from Japan.
The menu at Teppan Edo is quite extensive for a Teppanyaki restaurant. It has entrées like steak, chicken, and shrimp, which are all served with steamed white rice, udon noodles, and vegetables. You can also order combinations of different meats that you'd like, served in the same way. Alternatively, there's the option to order sushi if you're not in the mood for a full entrée. Lastly, there are classic appetizers like edamame, miso soup, and calamari. Everything is à la carte.
Teppan Edo is a popular restaurant at Walt Disney World, and if you want to get a very specific dining time, you should definitely book your reservation when they become available. It's particularly difficult to snag a dinner time slot here, as many people tend to eat small snacks at Epcot throughout the day and wait until dinner for a proper meal. You will likely be able to get in between noon and 2 p.m., but beyond that, it's recommended to get a reservation ahead of time.
Chef Art Smith's Homecomin'
Over at Disney Springs, which is part of Walt Disney World, is Chef Art Smith's Homecomin'. This restaurant is a comfort food haven inspired by Florida agriculture. It has the feel of an upscale log cabin, and there are large tables where dishes are shared amongst your party.
Both lunch and dinner are served at Chef Art Smith's Homecomin' throughout the week, but one of the most popular meals is the Rise 'n Shine Brunch. This happens only on weekends from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. At brunch, you can order things like biscuits, Everglazed doughnuts, Southern poutine, and so much more. There are also tons of cocktails including ones made with moonshine. For lunch and dinner, there are more Southern specialties available, like shrimp and grits, country fried steak, and St. Augustine mahi-mahi.
The exciting menu at Chef Art Smith's Homecomin' draws in tons of guests, and it makes getting into this restaurant fairly difficult. Guests on Facebook groups have shared that getting a reservation for their family has proven to be difficult, as people are hopping on the reservations as soon as they become available. Brunch spots are always taken up very quickly, and it'll be rare to find a reservation open even a month ahead of time. Guests on Reddit have shared that getting in as a walk-in definitely possible; however, you may need to walk around Disney Springs for up to two hours until your name is called.
Yak & Yeti
Yak & Yeti is located in Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom. It's near the base of one of the most famous rides in the park, Expedition Everest, and the restaurant is named appropriately for the yeti that guests narrowly escape on the ride. The design of the restaurant is supposed to be reminiscent of a village home, and it's decorated with Southeast Asian artifacts.
The menu at Yak & Yeti offers a mixture of different Asian cuisines. You can have both lunch and dinner here, and everything is priced à la carte. You'll find small plates like pork pot stickers, wok-fried green beans, and firecracker shrimp. For main dishes, you can order Korean fried chicken, ahi tuna nachos, lo mein shrimp, chicken tikka masala, and more.
Yak & Yeti is one of the Disney restaurants for which guests need a strategy when it comes to snagging a reservation. When looking online ourselves, there were practically no reservations open for the next two months, making it one of the most difficult restaurants to get into that we've seen. We did find a hack online, however. If you join Landry's Select Club, of the company that owns Yak & Yeti, you may be able to get priority seating the day of.
Victoria & Albert's
Victoria & Albert's is one of the most coveted and most expensive Disney restaurants to get into. This fine-dining restaurant is located in Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian Resort. The Grand Floridian itself is known to be one of the most expensive and impressive resorts on-site, and Victoria & Albert's really takes it to the next level. With white tablecloths, Victorian-style furniture and wall treatments, and sometimes even a harpist playing in the corner, this restaurant is definitely different from most at Disney.
A meal here costs close to $300 per guest at the time of this article's writing. When dining here, you will get to choose from two different chef's tasting menus. These menus usually include an aperitif, a caviar, and many small entrée plates as well. You can also choose from several desserts, and you have the option to get coffee or tea. If you want to pair wine with your courses, it will start at about $155 per person. It's an expensive meal, but guests clearly think it's worth it.
Victoria & Albert's is one of the only restaurants at Disney World where a reservation is absolutely required. When we checked online availability, there were no reservations open. To secure your spot, you must be online when the reservations drop 60 days prior. Since there is a $100 cancellation fee per person, walk-in spots are virtually never possible.
Sci-Fi Dine-In
The Sci-Fi Dine-In is located in Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios. This is an incredibly unique restaurant, as it looks like you are at a '50s-style outdoor drive-in. The tables are located inside different cars, which are all lined up facing a movie screen. The ceiling is made to look like a starry night sky, and its ambiance makes it feel like you are actually at the drive-in.
The menu at the Sci-Fi Dine-In is filled with American classics. For appetizers, you can get crispy onion rings, sci-fi smoked chicken wings, mini corn dogs, and more. Entrées include many different types of burgers that range from a classic American burger all the way to a pulled pork BBQ burger. There are delicious desserts like a hot fudge sundae or a plant-based cookie milkshake. The menu here isn't extremely extensive, but it still has great options that should satisfy everyone in your party.
One reason reservations for the Sci-Fi Dine-In are difficult to get is because of its unique seating situation. Since you're seated in cars, table sizes can't be altered. Most people are seated by two in the cars, so getting a walk-in spot for a party of four might get a little tricky, as an entire car would need to be empty. In order to get your party seated together, it's recommended to secure your seats right when the reservation window opens.
Space 220
Space 220 is one of Disney World's more modern restaurant additions, having opened in 2021. It's located in Epcot's World Discovery area. This restaurant is incredibly immersive, as it makes you feel like you're eating a meal in a space station. You can gaze at views of Earth through the windows and all of the decor is sleek and high-tech, just as it would be on a space station.
You can enjoy lunch or dinner at Space 220, and the main menu is prix-fixe. Each adult pays a fixed amount that includes an appetizer and a main course (plus dessert if you're dining for dinner). If you want extra sides for any meal or dessert with your lunch, you will have to pay extra. The menu includes fun twists on classic dishes, like Blue Moon Cauliflower, Starry Calamari, Galactic Miso Salmon, Interstellar Steak & Frites, and Space Pad Thai.
Guests are still eager to try Space 220 out for the first time, and at the time of writing this piece, reservations are getting snagged up immediately. When we checked, there were practically no reservations available for the next two months. So, when planning your Disney trip, this is a restaurant you'll want to prioritize getting a reservation for right when they become available. If you can't get a spot for a meal and you're over 21, you can always walk up to the bar and get a drink and an appetizer. This way, you still get to experience the excitement of the restaurant.
'Ohana
'Ohana is located in Disney World's Polynesian Village Resort. With a tropical and lively atmosphere, this restaurant draws many people in due to its character dining. This is one of the few places on Disney property where guests can meet Lilo and Stitch, and you get to do so while enjoying your meal.
All of the food at 'Ohana is served family style, further enhancing the communal experience. Breakfast is the most popular time to dine here, and the menu is filled with classic American breakfast items that have a Polynesian flare. You'll pay for everything ahead of time for a fixed price, and your meal includes fresh fruit, a big breakfast skillet, and a pastry. Breakfast is the only time that the characters come to visit while you dine. The dinner menu is very different, and includes items like honey-coriander chicken wings, pork dumplings, a dinner skillet, and bread pudding. The food here is unique, so it's definitely worth a stop for dinner as well.
Getting a reservation at 'Ohana is difficult. Breakfast reservations go incredibly quickly, so set your alarm to snag those spots right as they're released. The prime dinner spots also go quickly. If you weren't able to make a reservation ahead of time, we've found that there tends to be a late reservation you can snag every day, usually around 9 p.m. If you're set on having the character breakfast, however, make sure you book ahead of time.
Blue Bayou
Over in Disneyland you'll find Blue Bayou Restaurant. This incredibly unique restaurant is actually inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, and you can see guests sail by in their boats as you dine. The restaurant is designed to make it look like you're dining on an outdoor patio of a restaurant, and the ceiling creates an illusion to look like a darkened night sky. Its menus even light up so you can see what's written on them, since it can get very dark. Lanterns are strung overhead, creating a warm glow.
This is a New Orleans-themed restaurant that serves authentic cajun and creole dishes. You can order dishes like chicken gumbo, prime rib, roasted chicken with creole rice and sauce, and more. Everything is à la carte, and there are both lunch and dinner options available.
The Blue Bayou is known to be a coveted reservation to grab. When we checked, there were only about 6 reservations open for the next two months. Most people book their reservations right as the spots open up 60 days prior, and you should do so as well. For larger parties, a walk-in slot may not be feasible, but if you have a smaller party, that's definitely an option you can try if you weren't able to get a reservation.
Plaza Inn
The Plaza Inn is located right on Main Street in Disneyland. This restaurant is supposed give the feel of dining in a lavish setting, and it's decorated with a Victorian-style flare. Walt Disney's wife, Lillian, actually played a large role in designing the restaurant's interior. It's said that when the restaurant opened in 1955, this was Walt Disney's favorite spot to dine.
The food at Plaza Inn is American, and it's a buffet-style restaurant. One of the main reasons guests eat here is to try its herb-seasoned fried chicken, served with a buttermilk biscuit, mashed potatoes, and mixed vegetables. Some guests even say that it's the best fried chicken that they've ever had. There are also pasta options, salmon, and pot roast available. If you get a morning reservation, you can enjoy a character dining experience alongside a classic American buffet breakfast.
When checking the reservation availability for the next two months, there were only a few reservations available, and they were all for breakfast slots. If you're hoping to try the famous fried chicken, you will need to book your reservation right as they become available 60 days prior. Even breakfast reservation availability isn't always guaranteed, as they are known to go quickly as well.
Topolino's Terrace
Topolino's Terrace is located in Disney World's Riviera Resort, which is close to Epcot. This restaurant has both Italian and French cuisines, and is designed after the Mediterranean coasts of those countries. It has a very modern yet elegant feel with bright colors and large windows. It's supposed to evoke the feeling of being on a seaside terrace in Italy or France.
You can dine at Toplino's Terrace for breakfast or dinner. Breakfast is the most difficult time slot to get into, and the menu is quite extensive. You can get a quiche, eggs Benedict Florentine, a wild mushroom egg scramble, sour cream waffle, and more. The dishes are all very unique, and aren't what you would get at a lot of other Disney restaurants for breakfast. This is also a character breakfast, so that makes it even more desirable.
If you'd like to dine at Topolino's Terrace for dinner, you shouldn't have an issue going the day of. For the coveted breakfast, however, you will definitely need to reserve ahead of time. Breakfast spots are taken almost instantly, so be sure to be on the website right as reservation slots become available.