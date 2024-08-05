This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant At Disney World

Visiting Disney World as a kid was all about the rides and characters. But as an adult, we know the theme park is a treasure trove of yummy food and drinks — if you're curious about our top picks, we've rounded up the 20 best snacks and 14 best Mickey-shaped treats. But beyond the quick, affordable bites, Disney World boasts an impressive restaurant scene with some surprisingly pricey establishments.

Perhaps the fanciest of them all has a fittingly regal name: Victoria and Albert's. The restaurant, located at the Grand Floridian Resort, offers three different experiences, one of which takes place in its main dining room. Here, guests of just one table per night choose between two different tasting menus, starting at $295 per person, plus an additional $155 for wine pairings (Victoria and Albert's boasts over 500 different wines from 35 regions around the world, with some going all the way back to the early 20th century) and $115 for zero-proof pairings.

There is also an experience offered in the Queen Victoria's Room, where a prix-fixe menu starts at $375.00 per person, plus an additional $210 for wine and $145 for zero-proof options, both of which are charged per guest. The Chef's Table is the venue's third option, offering a menu at $425.00 per person plus wine and zero-proof pairings, which go for $210 and $145, respectively.