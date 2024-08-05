This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant At Disney World
Visiting Disney World as a kid was all about the rides and characters. But as an adult, we know the theme park is a treasure trove of yummy food and drinks — if you're curious about our top picks, we've rounded up the 20 best snacks and 14 best Mickey-shaped treats. But beyond the quick, affordable bites, Disney World boasts an impressive restaurant scene with some surprisingly pricey establishments.
Perhaps the fanciest of them all has a fittingly regal name: Victoria and Albert's. The restaurant, located at the Grand Floridian Resort, offers three different experiences, one of which takes place in its main dining room. Here, guests of just one table per night choose between two different tasting menus, starting at $295 per person, plus an additional $155 for wine pairings (Victoria and Albert's boasts over 500 different wines from 35 regions around the world, with some going all the way back to the early 20th century) and $115 for zero-proof pairings.
There is also an experience offered in the Queen Victoria's Room, where a prix-fixe menu starts at $375.00 per person, plus an additional $210 for wine and $145 for zero-proof options, both of which are charged per guest. The Chef's Table is the venue's third option, offering a menu at $425.00 per person plus wine and zero-proof pairings, which go for $210 and $145, respectively.
A dining experience fit for kings and queens
While a Disney World meal costing almost $500 (without adding in the wine or other beverages) may seem like a stretch, there are plenty of reasons this unique dining experience may be worth it for some, and why we ranked it number five on our list of popular Disney World restaurants. Victoria and Albert's was awarded its first Michelin star in May of this year for high-quality cooking and was praised for its wide variety of culinary influences around the world. It's also received a plethora of other honors, including the "Forbes Travel Guide" Five-Star Award and the AAA Five Diamond Award on numerous occasions. In addition to the exceptional food, you can dine for a whopping three hours amidst fancy Victorian decor. While the courses are personalized to each guest, examples of past offerings include the Imperial Caviar with Alaskan King Crab, Maple Glazed Manchester Qual with Chestnut Gnocchi, and New Zealand Langoustine with Passion Fruit. There's even an elaborate water menu featuring bottles from across the globe.
And yet, with all that luxury comes a few restrictions. The restaurant doesn't allow children under 10 years old inside, and the dress code is semi-formal or formal attire. If anyone under 18 years old tries to make a reservation, they need parent or guardian permission. And if you want to cancel within five days of your reservation, be prepared to fork over the $100 per person fee.