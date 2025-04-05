Where To Find The Cheapest Food At Disney World: 13 Spots To Put On Your List

One of the absolute earliest purchases you should make during your time at Walt Disney World is a popcorn bucket. At the time of writing, the initial purchase of the popcorn bucket, provided you don't purchase a specialty popcorn bucket, is $14.25. The real payoff for this popcorn bucket comes into play with your refills. Each time you get a refill of your popcorn bucket, it will only cost you $2.25. You'll find popcorn carts throughout every single one of the theme parks, so there are plenty of places to get one of the very best snacks at Disney World. If you're shopping at Disney Springs, you can even pick up a popcorn refill there.

The real savings for this popcorn bucket snack become clearer when you start looking at the breakdown of prices. If you were to order a box of popcorn without the bucket or refill price, it's $7. Therefore, if you plan on having at least three boxes of popcorn, you would have to pay $7 each time, totaling $21. But, if you spend $14.25 for the initial purchase of the popcorn bucket and $2.25 for each refill, the cost after two refills would only be $18.75.

The best part is that your popcorn bucket is good for the length of your stay. Whether that's a couple of days or a few weeks, you're covered the whole time. With so many uniquely designed popcorn buckets throughout the year, it also is a great souvenir.