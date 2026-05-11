Carrot Cake Pops Recipe

Some desserts have a way of getting all the attention because of their striking appearance, and cake pops are one of those desserts. Aside from setting off casual elegance vibes, cake pops are perfect when you want a self-serve dessert that doesn't require silverware or cutting. These carrot cake pops deliver that classic carrot cake flavor, with cream cheese frosting mixed into the cake itself for a moist and tangy base, then a coating of white chocolate for a touch of creamy sweetness that holds everything together. Combined, these bright and pretty cake pops are the ultimate bite on a stick. They can be displayed with sticks in a foam block or cake pop stand, or on a platter with the stick facing up. Either way allows guests to easily pick one up and go, and they look way more impressive than sliced cake.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love getting creative with baking, and cake pops can be made and displayed in so many different ways. You can make one batch, and add different toppings and colors to each one to offer variety and color to your event."