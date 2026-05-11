Carrot Cake Pops Recipe
Some desserts have a way of getting all the attention because of their striking appearance, and cake pops are one of those desserts. Aside from setting off casual elegance vibes, cake pops are perfect when you want a self-serve dessert that doesn't require silverware or cutting. These carrot cake pops deliver that classic carrot cake flavor, with cream cheese frosting mixed into the cake itself for a moist and tangy base, then a coating of white chocolate for a touch of creamy sweetness that holds everything together. Combined, these bright and pretty cake pops are the ultimate bite on a stick. They can be displayed with sticks in a foam block or cake pop stand, or on a platter with the stick facing up. Either way allows guests to easily pick one up and go, and they look way more impressive than sliced cake.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love getting creative with baking, and cake pops can be made and displayed in so many different ways. You can make one batch, and add different toppings and colors to each one to offer variety and color to your event."
Gather the ingredients for carrot cake pops
To make this recipe, grab some carrots from the produce area, then hit up the baking aisle for all-purpose flour, baking soda, granulated sugar, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. You'll also need walnuts or pecans, and white chocolate chips or white candy melts. Stop by the dairy case for eggs and cream cheese. Then check your pantry for cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, salt, and vegetable oil.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Line a sheet pan
Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
Step 3: Spray a baking pan
Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
Step 4: Mix the dry ingredients
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt.
Step 5: Mix the wet ingredients
In a large bowl, whisk the granulated sugar, oil, and eggs until smooth.
Step 6: Add the carrots
Stir in the grated carrots, then fold in the flour mixture until just combined.
Step 7: Pour the batter into the pan
Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 28–30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Step 8: Let the cake cool
Let the cake cool completely for at least 1 hour.
Step 9: Make the frosting
Meanwhile, beat the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract together until smooth to make the frosting.
Step 10: Crumble the cake
Once the cake is fully cooled, crumble it into fine crumbs in a large bowl.
Step 11: Add the frosting to the crumbled cake
Add the frosting a few tablespoons at a time, mixing with your hands until the mixture holds together when pressed but is not wet or sticky.
Step 12: Roll into balls
Roll the mixture into 40-45 1½-inch balls and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze for 30 minutes.
Step 13: Re-roll balls
Remove the sheet pan from the freezer and roll each ball again to get a smooth, well-formed ball. Put the tray back into the freezer until the chocolate is ready.
Step 14: Bring water to boil
Bring a pot of water to a low boil.
Step 15: Melt the chocolate
Add the white chocolate chips or candy melts to a glass bowl and place it over a pot of water. Then reduce the heat to low and stir until it is melted, about 5-10 minutes.
Step 16: Transfer to a cup
Transfer the melted chocolate to a narrow glass cup.
Step 17: Insert a stick in each pop
Make a hole in the cake pop with a cake pop stick, then dip the stick into the chocolate and insert the stick into the pop.
Step 18: Dip each pop in chocolate
Dip each chilled cake pop into the coating, letting the excess drip off. Use a knife to fill in any gaps.
Step 19: Add toppings
Sprinkle the chopped nuts or grated carrots over the pops before the coating sets.
Step 20: Let the cake pops set
Place the pops upright in a cake pop stand, foam block, or back on the parchment-lined sheet to set for about 15 minutes before serving.
What can I serve with cake pops?
Carrot Cake Pops Recipe
No forks required for our bright, pretty carrot cake pops, which have perfect sweet-spiced carrot cake flavor and a smooth and creamy white chocolate coating.
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1½ cups granulated sugar
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 4 eggs
- 2 cups finely grated carrots + extra for topping the cake pops
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 12 ounces white chocolate chips or white candy melts
- ½ cup finely chopped walnuts or pecans
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
- Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt.
- In a large bowl, whisk the granulated sugar, oil, and eggs until smooth.
- Stir in the grated carrots, then fold in the flour mixture until just combined.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 28–30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Let the cake cool completely for at least 1 hour.
- Meanwhile, beat the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract together until smooth to make the frosting.
- Once the cake is fully cooled, crumble it into fine crumbs in a large bowl.
- Add the frosting a few tablespoons at a time, mixing with your hands until the mixture holds together when pressed but is not wet or sticky.
- Roll the mixture into 40-45 1½-inch balls and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze for 30 minutes.
- Remove the sheet pan from the freezer and roll each ball again to get a smooth, well-formed ball. Put the tray back into the freezer until the chocolate is ready.
- Bring a pot of water to a low boil.
- Add the white chocolate chips or candy melts to a glass bowl and place it over a pot of water. Then reduce the heat to low and stir until it is melted, about 5-10 minutes.
- Transfer the melted chocolate to a narrow glass cup.
- Make a hole in the cake pop with a cake pop stick, then dip the stick into the chocolate and insert the stick into the pop.
- Dip each chilled cake pop into the coating, letting the excess drip off. Use a knife to fill in any gaps.
- Sprinkle the chopped nuts or grated carrots over the pops before the coating sets.
- Place the pops upright in a cake pop stand, foam block, or back on the parchment-lined sheet to set for about 15 minutes before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|363
|Total Fat
|20.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|48.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|43.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|31.0 g
|Sodium
|221.4 mg
|Protein
|4.1 g
What are some tips for making the cake pops?
There are many helpful tips to consider when making cake pops. For starters, be careful not to overbake the cake. If it's too dry, the cake pops will be dry. It's also important to thoroughly cool the cake before you add the frosting. Add the frosting a little bit at a time to make sure you don't overdo it. You want the mixture to hold together, but it shouldn't feel sticky. When rolling the mixture into balls, try to roll them all the same size, so the cake pops look uniform. By rolling them once, then freezing, and rolling again, you can control the shape and make smoother balls.
For the chocolate coating stage, work in batches, and keep the rest of the pops in the freezer while you work. When melting the chocolate, patience is key. Melting it too quickly can result in burned chocolate with a bitter taste. Make sure it is fully melted so you get a smooth coating. Dipping the stick in chocolate before you insert it into the cake pop acts like glue and keeps the pop from sliding off. Dunk slowly at a slight angle to ensure the cake pop doesn't come loose. You'll also want to tap the stick lightly to let the excess chocolate drip off. You can use a butter knife to spread the chocolate over any spots that didn't get coverage. The coating will dry pretty quickly, so add your toppings right away. If you don't have a cake pop stand, pick up a foam block from a craft store. The other alternative is to simply lay them on parchment paper, though one side will flatten slightly.
What are some different ways to coat and top the cake pops?
Cake pops are fun to decorate, and you have unlimited options to choose from when it comes to colors and toppings. For the outer coating, instead of white chocolate, you can use milk or dark chocolate. Candy melts come in all different colors, so you can make the cake pops colorful or tie them in with your party theme colors. Once you have your base coating down, you can even add a drizzle of a different color. Try a drizzle of dark chocolate over the white chocolate base, or a drizzle of orange candy melts to lean into the carrot cake theme. Even a light dusting of cinnamon before the white chocolate sets is a nice finish that adds a hint of warm spice.
Instead of nuts, or in addition to them, a layer of shredded coconut is a fun tropical twist that pairs well with the carrots. Sprinkles add a nice pop of color and crunch to the cake pop. You can use pastel sprinkles for a spring party theme, red and green for holidays, or gold and silver for a wedding or shower. Gold or white edible glitter is a beautiful touch and another way to dress up the cake pops.