Are Candy Melts Actually Chocolate?

All the types of baking chocolate have unique advantages, but a downside is that they mainly come in shades of white and brown. To make easy cake pops, dipped cookies, and rainbow fudge in any hue you can imagine, candy melts can come to the rescue. These colorful chips or wafers melt into a dippable consistency in seconds — but before you grab a bag, know that they're not an exact substitute for chocolate.

Candy melts have a solid texture when cool. They're sold in small pieces or chips and melt into a sweet coating that hardens into a shell, but that's where their resemblance to chocolate ends. They are not considered chocolate because they are made of sugar and oils, plus optional dairy ingredients and flavorings. These ingredients ensure the melts don't have to be tempered like chocolate but disqualify them from carrying the same name.

The standards for what qualifies as "chocolate" vary between countries and governing bodies, but it must be made from cacao seeds by definition. According to the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations, products labeled "chocolate" — whether white, milk, or dark (bittersweet-slash-semisweet) — must contain solids from cacao beans, such as cacao butter or chocolate liquor (aka ground cacao nibs). The Canadian government and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations also define chocolate as containing cacao butter and/or solids. Since candy melts normally don't contain these ingredients, they're out of the running. However, that doesn't mean they don't have their uses.