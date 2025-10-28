Skip The Pie Crust And Make Our No-Bake Pumpkin Spice Truffles Instead

Making a pie crust from scratch is time-consuming, and even if you are a proficient baker, there is room for error. If you're in a hurry because you're expecting a house full of Thanksgiving guests, ruined pie crust can be incredibly stressful. Luckily, we have a way to skip the pie crust entirely: Make our no-bake white chocolate pumpkin spice truffles.

These truffles perfectly blend the flavors of the season. You only need seven ingredients to make them: cream cheese, pure pumpkin puree, powdered sugar, a dash of pumpkin pie spice, gingersnap cookies, white chocolate melts or chips, and sprinkles for decoration. You'll also need a baking sheet, microwave-safe bowl, whisk, hand or stand mixer, and a cookie scoop (a versatile tool that makes portioning these truffles a breeze).

When complete, they have a slightly rigid outer white chocolate shell covered in crunchy candy sprinkles, creating the perfect textural difference to balance out their sweet, creamy interior filling. The combination of pumpkin puree, cream cheese, and pumpkin spice mix is the epitome of the flavors of the fall season.

Best of all, it's incredibly easy to make these on the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Because they are coated in chocolate, don't leave them sitting out where they might melt in the heat of the kitchen. Instead, layer them in a container with wax paper between each layer and stick them in the fridge. Then take them out about an hour before you plan to serve them.