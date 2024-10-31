Keto-Friendly Carrot Pound Cake Recipe

Thanks to the magic of fruit sweeteners and almond flour, you can have your cake, and eat it, too, while still maintaining your diet. This keto carrot pound cake recipe offers a delicious low-carb alternative to traditional carrot cake, without compromising on frosting or any of the fixings.

This keto-friendly carrot pound cake is sweetened with white and brown monk fruit sweetener and gets its body from ground almond flour, making it suitable if you're following a ketogenic diet or looking to reduce your sugar intake. It's frosted with a full-fat cream cheese and sour cream topping that is tart and rich, the perfect contrast to the sweet cake. The end result is a cake that is moist, flavorful, and topped with a more-ish frosting that will have you licking the beaters.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this dessert strikes the perfect balance between diet-friendly ingredients and indulgent taste. And with easy and straightforward instructions, you can even make this cake with the little helpers in your life. Whether you're an experienced keto baker or new to low-carb desserts, this carrot pound cake is a great option for satisfying your sweet tooth without derailing your diet.

