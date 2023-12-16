Out Of Piping Bags? You Can Still Make Meringue Cookies

If you're a frequent home baker, chances are you keep piping bags in your pantry. These perfect-for-dessert bags make it all the easier to neatly control the shape and appearance of your baked good in question, whether you're piping precise frosting, filling pastries, or forming perfectly shaped meringues. In the case of meringue cookies — which consist of egg whites, sugar, cream of tartar, and vanilla — piping bags are certainly helpful ... though they're not essential. In fact, if you've run out of piping bags, you don't have to save your cookie recipe for another day. Rather, you can employ any number of other vehicles for your meringue batter.

Specifically, cookie scoops and spoons work perfectly well as piping bag alternatives. Cookie scoops, as the name clearly suggests, act as an aid across cookie recipes, so they're a no-brainer for meringues. However, meringues are defined by their delicate, swirled texture, so using a cookie scoop may result in a slightly more unkempt appearance than if you'd used a piping bag. The same goes for a spoon. The taste, of course, won't change, and as long as you're not a perfectionist, these alternatives are good to go.

Of course, if you want your meringues to maintain their signature appearance, there's yet one more strategy to consider. Enter, the do-it-yourself piping bag, which is as straightforward as it sounds.