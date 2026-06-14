30 Delicious 3-Ingredient Dessert Recipes For Any Night Of The Week

Dessert doesn't always have to come in the form of a decadent, multi-tiered masterpiece. Sometimes, it's best to keep things uncomplicated, with a simpler approach and a shorter ingredient list. But you shouldn't have to sacrifice satisfaction. Plenty of delicious post-dinner treats can be made with just a handful of ingredients, saving you time and effort in the kitchen while still delivering on flavor.

From rich, chocolatey bites and fluffy cakes to fruity favorites, there's certainly no shortage of desserts that fall into the minimal-ingredient category. To help inspire your next sweet creation, we've rounded up our top picks, all of which require no more than three ingredients to whip up. Many are ideal for prepping ahead, while others are ready to enjoy in 30 minutes or less, and all will satisfy a sweet tooth. Whether you're looking for a dose of weeknight indulgence or throwing together a last-minute treat for guests, these fuss-free desserts are sure to hit the spot.