3-Ingredient Nutella Cream Pie Recipe
For a quick and crowd-pleasing dessert option, you can't go wrong when you reach for the Nutella jar. A staple in most people's kitchens, this ultra-popular chocolate hazelnut spread is as versatile as it is iconic, and with its rich, nutty flavor and silky smooth texture, Nutella makes the ideal addition to any sweet treat.
This 3-ingredient Nutella cream pie recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, provides a super simple and affordable way to whip up a delectable dessert worthy of any dinner party or family dinner. With just the use of a store-bought pastry case, a jar of Nutella, and mounds of whipped cream, this sweet treat can be assembled in just 15 minutes and will be ready to serve after a short chilling session in the fridge. A thick, gooey layer of Nutella is spread on the base of the pie crust, and then topped with a mousse-like, light yet rich, silky smooth whipped cream and Nutella mixture. Topped with more whipped cream, along with an optional extra drizzle of Nutella and some grated chocolate, this pie is any Nutella lover's dream dessert. Read on to find out how easy it is to assemble this Nutella cream pie yourself for a sweet treat that scrimps on cost but not flavor.
Gather the ingredients for this 3-ingredient Nutella cream pie recipe
To begin this 3-ingredient Nutella cream pie recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want a ready made sweet pie crust, Nutella (or another chocolate hazelnut spread), and plenty of heavy cream.
Step 1: Spread Nutella on the pie crust
Spread ½ cup Nutella over the base of the ready-made pie crust.
Step 2: Whisk the cream
In a stand mixer, whisk 1 ½ cups heavy cream until soft peaks form.
Step 3: Set aside some cream
Remove ½ cup whipped heavy cream from the bowl and set it aside. This portion will be used for the topping.
Step 4: Combine Nutella and more cream
In a clean bowl, combine the remaining ¼ cup unwhipped heavy cream with ½ cup Nutella until combined and glossy.
Step 5: Fold in a little whipped cream
Fold a third of the non-reserved whipped cream into the Nutella mixture.
Step 6: Fold in the remaining whipped cream
Fold the remaining whipped cream into the Nutella mixture until it is streak free.
Step 7: Add the Nutella cream to the pie crust
Spread the Nutella cream over the Nutella-coated base of the pie crust.
Step 8: Top with the reserved cream
Top with the reserved whipped cream.
Step 9: Serve the pie
Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|403
|Total Fat
|29.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|47.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|31.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.0 g
|Total Sugars
|17.2 g
|Sodium
|117.0 mg
|Protein
|3.5 g
How can this Nutella cream pie be adapted?
This Nutella cream pie is easily adaptable and a great recipe to have fun with, according to your personal preferences and desires. For a simple and flavorful embellishment, the pie can be topped with some toasted chopped hazelnuts to add a little crunch and further enhance the hazelnut flavor. Alternatively, hazelnut extract and a hazelnut liquor can be added to the whipped cream topping if you want to add a little more nutty decadence to your dessert. There are a wide variety of additional toppings you can consider, from chocolate sprinkles to Ferrero Rocher balls, to give your Nutella cream pie a unique finish.
If you would like to make the Nutella cream layer of this pie more decadent, you can add some cream cheese or mascarpone for a thicker, more tangy filling. Alternatively, you can drizzle in some melted, cooled chocolate while whipping the cream layer for a richer, more chocolatey finish. If you want to add a little creativity to your pie flavors, you can add a simple swirl of salted caramel sauce, dulce de leche, or peanut butter to the cream layer, or as a replacement for the Nutella layer beneath, depending on your preferences. Finally, if you are after a little more elegance, a simple chocolate ganache over the cream layer would give the pie a rich, smooth topping and heaps of finesse.
Can I make my own crust for this recipe?
To keep things simple, this recipe uses a store-bought sweet pie crust, saving you precious time and effort. That doesn't mean, however, that you can't make your own pie crust for this recipe, and there are several great options available to you depending on your means and preferences.
If you are looking to keep things relatively easy, then we recommend assembling a no-bake pie crust. Oreo cookies make a great, chocolatey option for this, but you can also easily use graham cracker crumbs, or ground shortbread or wafer cookies to create a crust; each of these will lend a slightly different texture and flavor to your finished pie. If you fancy something a little more classic, you can always buy store-bought, ready-rolled shortcrust pastry for an easy baked pie crust. Alternatively, if you opt for an Oreo crust, you can add further stability to the crust by baking it for a crisper finish. For a more laborious yet fun and creative pie crust option, you could also consider mixing up chocolate chip cookie dough and baking it in a pie tin to form your pie crust for this Nutella cream pie recipe; after all, who can resist the combination of Nutella and cookies?