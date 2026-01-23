For a quick and crowd-pleasing dessert option, you can't go wrong when you reach for the Nutella jar. A staple in most people's kitchens, this ultra-popular chocolate hazelnut spread is as versatile as it is iconic, and with its rich, nutty flavor and silky smooth texture, Nutella makes the ideal addition to any sweet treat.

This 3-ingredient Nutella cream pie recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, provides a super simple and affordable way to whip up a delectable dessert worthy of any dinner party or family dinner. With just the use of a store-bought pastry case, a jar of Nutella, and mounds of whipped cream, this sweet treat can be assembled in just 15 minutes and will be ready to serve after a short chilling session in the fridge. A thick, gooey layer of Nutella is spread on the base of the pie crust, and then topped with a mousse-like, light yet rich, silky smooth whipped cream and Nutella mixture. Topped with more whipped cream, along with an optional extra drizzle of Nutella and some grated chocolate, this pie is any Nutella lover's dream dessert. Read on to find out how easy it is to assemble this Nutella cream pie yourself for a sweet treat that scrimps on cost but not flavor.