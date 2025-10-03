Fall For Our Pumpkin Bread Recipe With Just 3 Ingredients

This 3-ingredient pumpkin bread recipe just may be the easiest thing you bake all season. Fill your house with the smell of autumnal spices and toasted pumpkin seeds, and fill your belly with a tender, honeyed piece of pumpkin bread.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, pumpkin bread is a famous fall baking project, but it's also one that is incredibly easy to mess up. Pumpkin bread can often come out claggy, dry, or, on the other end of the spectrum, even overly greasy. Luckily, we've cracked the code on achieving the perfect crumb and texture for a slice of pumpkin bread that straddles the line between gooey and smooth, with a full-bodied aroma and a nutty flavor.

This recipe comes together with just three ingredients that, when combined, create something much bigger than the sum of its parts. Your guests will never guess this bread started as a boxed cake mix, and frankly, you'll quickly forget it, too.