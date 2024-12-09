Duff Goldman's First Step For Improving Any Cake From A Box
Sometimes a boxed cake mix is what the occasion calls for. Maybe it's because you just aren't into baking or simply don't have the time to make it from scratch. You might want to put in a little more effort, like using one of the many ingredients that easily elevate boxed cake mixes, such as instant coffee. However, Duff Goldman, who you might know from shows like "Ace of Cakes" and "Duff Takes The Cake," has an easy first step you should take the next time you use a box of cake mix.
In a 2020 interview with Business Insider, Goldman shared that all it takes is some of the spices in the back of your cabinet to spruce up your cake mix. He told the publication that a dash of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, or whatever other spices you like are a good first step. There are many other ways to spice up your boxed cake like using cinnamon and cayenne pepper to chocolate mixes. If those don't seem appetizing, other options that work for varying cake flavors include allspice and even saffron.
Measurements and more tips to use household spices to improve a boxed cake mix
To make a Duff Goldman-approved cake with the instant mix, start with one of the best boxed cake mixes. It's best to start with dry ingredients before the wet ingredients like eggs and oil go in, so add the spices to the bowl with the instant blend first. Unlike cooking, you can't taste as you go with baking, so don't overdo the spices, especially with bold options like cinnamon or cayenne pepper.
The precise amount of spices will vary by the type of seasoning and cake flavor, but here's some general guidance: For every box, about two-and-a-half teaspoons of ground cinnamon is just enough. If you want to combine cinnamon with the likes of allspice, reduce the amount to a teaspoon of cinnamon with half of that each for allspice and nutmeg. For other spices, a teaspoon or two is likely also enough depending on your desired flavor profile. You can always reference cake recipes that use those spices and adapt to your instant mixture.
If you don't feel comfortable adding spices to your cake mix, Goldman had another easy first step: Stir in pumpkin puree or crushed nuts like pecans or walnuts. Even if you want to add spices, a combination of nutmeg, pumpkin puree, and crushed nuts will really amp up your instant cake mix. And for more advice, here are some other baking tips from Goldman.