Duff Goldman's First Step For Improving Any Cake From A Box

To make a Duff Goldman-approved cake with the instant mix, start with one of the best boxed cake mixes. It's best to start with dry ingredients before the wet ingredients like eggs and oil go in, so add the spices to the bowl with the instant blend first. Unlike cooking, you can't taste as you go with baking, so don't overdo the spices, especially with bold options like cinnamon or cayenne pepper.

The precise amount of spices will vary by the type of seasoning and cake flavor, but here's some general guidance: For every box, about two-and-a-half teaspoons of ground cinnamon is just enough. If you want to combine cinnamon with the likes of allspice, reduce the amount to a teaspoon of cinnamon with half of that each for allspice and nutmeg. For other spices, a teaspoon or two is likely also enough depending on your desired flavor profile. You can always reference cake recipes that use those spices and adapt to your instant mixture.

If you don't feel comfortable adding spices to your cake mix, Goldman had another easy first step: Stir in pumpkin puree or crushed nuts like pecans or walnuts. Even if you want to add spices, a combination of nutmeg, pumpkin puree, and crushed nuts will really amp up your instant cake mix. And for more advice, here are some other baking tips from Goldman.

