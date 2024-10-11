5 Ways To Season Your Boxed Cake Mix

If you've ever sipped on a mug of Mexican hot chocolate, then you're already in on the secret: Pairing cocoa with warm spices like cinnamon and dried chilis is an instant upgrade. The same rule applies to other desserts — cookies, brownies, and even pre-mixed cake. Adding the spices will impart a bit of heat, transforming a one-note, sweet chocolate cake into something a little edgier.

A typical boxed mix yields a 13-by-9 sheet cake — so when it comes to adding spices, it's important to draw inspiration from recipes with a similar serving size. Two teaspoons of cinnamon will suffice to add an autumnal, warm kick to your cake mix.

On top of that, add one teaspoon of your own preferred source of spice. Ancho chili powder, available in a one-pound container for $17 on Amazon, is considerably milder and pairs well with chocolate — often used in Mexican mole. Cayenne is notably hotter, meaning you might want to go a bit lighter with it, depending on your preference.

When it comes to adding spices to your cake mix, do so while your ingredients are still dry: It'll allow you to evenly blend the spices throughout the mixture. Then, simply follow the directions on the back of your box, which will typically instruct you to add water, eggs, and vegetable oil. The mix of savory, warm and spicy will bring out notes of chocolate in ways you'd never thought imaginable.