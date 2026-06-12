29 Refreshing Drinks That Make The Most Of Summer Fruit

Summer has some of the juiciest fruits. From berries to stone fruits to melons in a rainbow of colors, summer's bounty is undeniably delicious. Because these fruits tend to be so juicy, it only makes sense to incorporate them into your favorite summer drinks. We have such a wide variety of drink recipes, like smoothies, cocktails, punches, and beyond, for you to try this season. And don't worry — there's something for everyone, whether you drink alcohol or not.

This collection of recipes represents some of the best and most delicious flavors you'll encounter during the summer months. Plus, the drinks will cool you down in the process, which is exactly what you need when the temps start to climb. So, make sure you have some ice in the freezer, chill your favorite glass, and decide which of these summer drink recipes you're going to make next. Summertime sips have never been so refreshing.