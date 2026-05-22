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Though it's a simple drink, the old fashioned has quite a few varieties out there. Some involve simple swaps like demurara sugar instead of white or rye instead of bourbon. Other iterations are more complex, combining flavorful bitters with sugared fruits or fresh herbs. Still, the drink never loses its old-fashioned charm, always maintaining the same smooth flavor of its brown base liquor. Even the Wisconsin old fashioned, often ridiculed for its unique spin on the drink, has all the same qualities that make it a comfort in a glass.

For a summertime spin on the classic whiskey drink, turn to one the season's most popular fruits: the peach. Juicy, sweet, and ripe with fruity vanilla flavor, peach pairs perfectly with bourbon and sugar. Grilled, peaches take on an even richer flavor, complemented by the smoky char of the grill's flames. To recreate this flavor profile in my grilled peach old fashioned recipe, I mixed bourbon with toasted almond bitters and homemade peach simple syrup for a toasty, nutty, fruity flavor that can be garnished with freshly grilled peaches — perfect for enjoying after a long day manning the grill.