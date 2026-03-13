How To Enhance An Old Fashioned With Simple Swaps, According To A Mixologist

When it comes to classic cocktails, it's hard to beat the staying power of the old fashioned. The proof is in its name: it's "old fashioned" — a tried, true, and iconic favorite. But while a traditional old fashioned will never go out of style, it also boasts a simple recipe that leaves potential for fun flavor updates and swaps. How can you get creative while maintaining what makes this bourbon cocktail great? If anyone knows, its Curtis McMillan, the creative director of talent and beverage at The Down Low Cocktail Club in Woburn, Massachusetts.

"Without ruining what makes an old fashioned an old fashioned, you have to focus on its core ingredients and think of them like parts of a song — small changes create an entirely new sound," said McMillan. To make a perfect old fashioned every time but experience some exciting flavor changes, look at each element of the drink and decide on one you're going to play with. "Bitters are the easiest place to start," said McMillan. "Swapping out traditional aromatic bitters for something like peach bitters instantly introduces a new layer of flavor without compromising the structure of the drink."

There's also the sweetener. To add depth and warmth, McMillan recommended replacing the standard sugar cube or simple syrup with maple syrup for "depth and warmth while keeping the cocktail balanced.. Then, finally, there's the base itself: the bourbon. "I typically reach for high-proof bourbons with a higher rye content to give the drink backbone and spice," McMillan suggested.