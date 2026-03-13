How To Enhance An Old Fashioned With Simple Swaps, According To A Mixologist
When it comes to classic cocktails, it's hard to beat the staying power of the old fashioned. The proof is in its name: it's "old fashioned" — a tried, true, and iconic favorite. But while a traditional old fashioned will never go out of style, it also boasts a simple recipe that leaves potential for fun flavor updates and swaps. How can you get creative while maintaining what makes this bourbon cocktail great? If anyone knows, its Curtis McMillan, the creative director of talent and beverage at The Down Low Cocktail Club in Woburn, Massachusetts.
"Without ruining what makes an old fashioned an old fashioned, you have to focus on its core ingredients and think of them like parts of a song — small changes create an entirely new sound," said McMillan. To make a perfect old fashioned every time but experience some exciting flavor changes, look at each element of the drink and decide on one you're going to play with. "Bitters are the easiest place to start," said McMillan. "Swapping out traditional aromatic bitters for something like peach bitters instantly introduces a new layer of flavor without compromising the structure of the drink."
There's also the sweetener. To add depth and warmth, McMillan recommended replacing the standard sugar cube or simple syrup with maple syrup for "depth and warmth while keeping the cocktail balanced.. Then, finally, there's the base itself: the bourbon. "I typically reach for high-proof bourbons with a higher rye content to give the drink backbone and spice," McMillan suggested.
Specific swap ideas for an old fashioned
Curtis McMillan's approach to enhancing the traditional old fashioned cocktail all about balance — it's creativity with restraint and a respect for the original recipe. Even within these guardrails, though, the room for experimentation is virtually endless. Update just the bitters, the sweetener, or the spirit, and you've got a drink that's recognizably an old fashioned but offers something totally new. For those bitters, the sky's the limit — but think about the best bitters for bourbon-forward cocktails specifically.
You can try mirroring the old fashioned's orange-twist garnish with orange bitters; or another classic garnish, the cherry, with cherry vanilla bitters that would also highlight the whiskey's vanilla notes. Black walnut bitters add nutty earthiness; coffee bitters contribute roasty bittersweetness; chocolate bitters provide richness; and you can get creative with unique varieties like apricot, bay leaf, rosemary, or tobacco bitters depending on how sweet, fruity, botanical, or spicy you want your drink. Similarly, there's a lot of potential for your sweetener.
Demerara sugar is a popular upgrade from white sugar for its warmth, which you can push further with honey or McMillan's pick, maple syrup. You can also make your own flavored simple syrup at home with baking spices, orange or lemon zest, basil, or sage. For the spirit, consider the best bourbons for an old fashioned and play around with rye content to balance sweetness and spice. McMillan likes high-proof Wild Turkey for some intensity; while he'll use Larceny Wheated Bourbon for "something softer and rounder."