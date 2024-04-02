Consider Brandy As A Substitute For Bourbon In Your Next Bake

Replacing bourbon with brandy is straightforward. Since both spirits are full-proof, simply substitute one to one. Consider how the flavors of the dessert will mingle with the liquor. Bourbon has a richer, liquor-forward taste, while brandy is fruitier, so it depends on what palate is required in the dish. Consider the types of brandy you can use before committing to one in a recipe. Calvados or applejack brandy are helpful substitutes for the alcohol in bourbon apple pie recipes, while honey-infused rakia might work best in peach pies or browned-butter sweets.

How do some brandy-bourbon substitutions work in practice? In bakes like bourbon pecan pie bars, bourbon works in concert with other flavors, like vanilla, nuts, and sweeteners. Subbing in brandy gives the bars a slightly different character, reducing the smokiness but underlining the buttery crust. The balance is easier to understand in a recipe like Ina Garten's bourbon honey cake, which incorporates fruity elements like orange juice, orange zest, ginger, allspice, and cloves as well as dark, sophisticated flavors like honey and coffee. When it's all mixed together, the bourbon supports the honey and coffee flavors, but replacing it with brandy will bring your fruity flavors to the fore.

Sometimes you might want to think twice before making the switch, though. Some desserts rely more on bourbon's full flavor, like Kentucky bourbon balls. Spiritous and aromatic, this dessert requires bourbon to bind together its nutty, cocoa, and maple flavors. It's fair to say a liquor swap will be far more obvious. That's not to say a brandy rendition won't be tasty, but it'll transform your bourbon-less bourbon balls into a completely new dish.